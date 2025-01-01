On-Demand Webinar
The power of data-driven experimentation with Fullstory, Optimizely, and LexisNexis
Digital experiences that resonate with customers help ensure a business's long-term success.
Access our on-demand webinar, The power of data-driven experimentation with Fullstory, Optimizely, and LexisNexis, and learn how industry leaders are fine-tuning their efforts across digital touchpoints, including mobile apps, to perfect their CX.
In this session, you'll learn how to:
Surface, understand, and correct points of user friction in your customer journey
Focus on user outcomes and manage actionable insights
Translate experiment results into website improvements that boost conversions and revenue
Align diverse, cross-functional teams around data to keep the momentum going!