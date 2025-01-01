Digital experiences that resonate with customers help ensure a business's long-term success.

Access our on-demand webinar, The power of data-driven experimentation with Fullstory, Optimizely, and LexisNexis, and learn how industry leaders are fine-tuning their efforts across digital touchpoints, including mobile apps, to perfect their CX.

In this session, you'll learn how to:

Surface, understand, and correct points of user friction in your customer journey

Focus on user outcomes and manage actionable insights

Translate experiment results into website improvements that boost conversions and revenue