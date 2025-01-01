A technical overview of how to connect Sentry + Fullstory to ensure every error is paired with a Fullstory session link and Sentry errors are searchable in Fullstory.

An over-the-shoulder look as Steve and Patrick debug two real life errors using Fullstory + Sentry together.

How Sentry + Fullstory make it easy to understand what led a user to a specific error state, whether the error impacted the user’s experience, how many users are being impacted by the error, and of course, how to fix the error.