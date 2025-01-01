DXI for Mobile Experience: Privacy, Performance, and Bandwidth

Consumers are using their mobile devices now more than ever, and as usage grows, so do expectations for mobile experiences. That means that having an app for users to interact with isn’t enough; businesses need to take steps to understand what impact their app has on customers and rapidly iterate as required.

Fullstory’s DXI for mobile apps offers the ability to securely deep dive into customer performance data. By allowing a clear window into how app users interact with each step of the journey, bugs and pain points are easy to identify and resolve.

Download our DXI for mobile guide to learn: