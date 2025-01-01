Finding Needles in a Haystack: 5 Ways to Focus and Align on Optimizing Digital Experiences
The last year has brought a whole new meaning to the idea of digital-first retail—and consumers have lofty expectations to match. More than ever, convenience, ease, and personalization are driving shopping behaviors. Failing to optimize your website or mobile app can have serious consequences for your brand—and your bottom line.
With the holiday season just ahead, there’s never been a better time to assess your data and how it is used to create competitive advantage.
In this session, Amanda Myers, Head of Product Marketing at Fullstory, and Ginny Mueller, Product Track Lead for Pre-Purchase at Carvana will share practical, sanity-saving ways Digital Experience Intelligence can help keep cross-functional teams focused and aligned on optimizing digital experiences, including:
How quantitative data can provide invaluable insight into what’s happening on your website and answer the questions you didn’t know to ask
How teams can utilize session replay to understand why events are occurring and how to building customer empathy across teams
What best practices leading teams implement to share action-oriented findings with other areas of the business