The last year has brought a whole new meaning to the idea of digital-first retail—and consumers have lofty expectations to match. More than ever, convenience, ease, and personalization are driving shopping behaviors. Failing to optimize your website or mobile app can have serious consequences for your brand—and your bottom line.

With the holiday season just ahead, there’s never been a better time to assess your data and how it is used to create competitive advantage.

In this session, Amanda Myers, Head of Product Marketing at Fullstory, and Ginny Mueller, Product Track Lead for Pre-Purchase at Carvana will share practical, sanity-saving ways Digital Experience Intelligence can help keep cross-functional teams focused and aligned on optimizing digital experiences, including: