A new TEI study finds 451% ROI with Fullstory

In a 2023 Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by Fullstory, Forrester Consulting found that a mature enterprise composite organization, based on interviewed customers, realized millions in gains through increased productivity, tech stack consolidation, and improved conversions.

Before Fullstory

Prior to using Fullstory DXI, the four enterprise organizations interviewed used a disjointed and inefficient combination of digital experience tools, which encumbered the decision-making process. Legacy tools lacked mobile capabilities and limited their ability to improve the omnichannel experience. This led to missed opportunities for customer conversions for those companies.

After Fullstory

Organizations gained increased visibility and more complete analytics into the end-to-end customer journey as they leveraged autocaptured UX data in near real-time. In addition to improved site performance and a 5% increase in NPS* scores, Fullstory enabled improved business agility that resulted in significantly faster deployment of features and fixes.

The study found that Fullstory’s Digital Experience Intelligence platform led to:

Download the complete study to learn more about how teams across organizations can leverage Fullstory to save time, innovate faster, and ultimately grow revenue.

* Net Promoter, NPS, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered U.S. trademarks, and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System are service marks, of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc. and Fred Reichheld.