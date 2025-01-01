Digital trends, challenges, and opportunities for banks and financial service businesses

Survey data shows that 78% of adults in the U.S. prefer to bank digitally via a mobile app or website. This means finserv organizations that aren’t focused on digital initiatives are likely to lose customers to competitors offering better apps and websites.

To keep up with consumer expectations, banking and finserv companies need to optimize their omnichannel digital experiences to offer the same level of customer service excellence that their brick-and-mortar stores do.

This guide covers:

The digital trends, challenges, and opportunities finserv companies face

The most common benefits and use cases of digital experience analytics for finance and banking companies

Best practices for creating an online experience that’s as seamless and personalized as an in-store interaction

Download the complete guide from Fullstory and Banking Dive to learn more.