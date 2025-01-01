How data leaders can make money with AI
Featured Panelists Include: Tony Williams, Senior Director, Capabilities Product Management, FIS; and Himanshu Arora, CDAO of Blue Cross Blue Shields of Massachusetts
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize industries, data leaders are uniquely positioned to harness its potential for generating new revenue streams and enhancing business performance.
This webinar will provide a foundational overview of the strategies and opportunities AI presents for driving financial growth.
In this session, you'll explore:
How AI can be leveraged to create value across various business functions, from customer engagement to operational efficiency
Insights from our panelists demonstrating successful AI implementations and the tangible benefits they have achieved
Essential considerations for integrating AI into your business processes to maximize returns and ensure sustainable growth
Emerging AI trends and how they can be applied to future-proof your business