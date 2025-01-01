How Porsche makes user experience measurable—and what we can learn from it

Intuitively, you know that crafting a superior website, mobile app, or software experience will win more customers and keep them coming back.

But customer delight can be hard to measure–if you don’t have the right tools and know-how.

In this session recorded at DMEXCO 2023, the region’s top digital marketing conference, Marcel Bertram, Product Manager & Lead Shared Service UX at Porsche, and Uwe Todoroff, CX Lead at PIA UDG speak with Fullstory co-founder and CEO Scott Voigt on the importance of making UX measurable.

This recording offers: