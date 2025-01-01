Introducing the Modern Support Stack
The Modern Support Stack brings together best-in-class digital support solutions, across key technology categories. Discover how you can use Fullstory, alongside your favorite support platforms, to elevate your digital customer support experience.
The categories covered in this report include:
Digital experience analytics platforms (like Fullstory!)
Customer relationship management platforms
Customer success platforms
Customer feedback management platforms
Call tracking and call center solutions
Bug tracking and app performance solutions
Digital adoption platforms
Experience optimization platforms
Team collaboration solutions
If your support team uses one or more of the solutions above, explore this report to understand how to unlock even more value from your existing stack.