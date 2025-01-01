The know-how you need to onboard a cross-functional digital analytics tool

Onboarding any new tool can be challenging. But choosing a cross-functional data insights tool with unique applications for every practice area means you need a comprehensive onboarding plan.

In this webinar by Product-Led Alliance, Fullstory Onboarding Principal for Customer Experience Linda Escobar and Senior Product Manager Kathy Nguyen will relay the knowledge you need to navigate the transformative journey to empowering every team with data insights.

You’ll come away equipped with what you need to:

Foster engagement with a new tool

Inspire cross-departmental collaboration

Maximize the ROI in your digital analytics solution

Discover the know-how you need to drive change management and organizational communication, both within your product teams and beyond.