Guide
Optimising productivity and alignment across the product org and beyond
In the world of data-driven decision-making, organisations are increasingly embracing the principles of data democracy. So, what are the benefits of data democracy, and how does it factor into productivity and alignment?
This report provides a snapshot of the current state of data democracy based on poll data, and highlights the positive business impact of making data accessible across the organisation.
In this report, you’ll learn:
The benefits of data democracy and the costs of not implementing it
3 effective strategies rooted in data democracy principles to turbocharge productivity and alignment
How to establish a data-driven culture across the product org
How teams can dive deeper into data and extract meaningful insights