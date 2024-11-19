Measure what matters with our Web Experience Scorecard, powered by Google Lighthouse

At Fullstory, we know that understanding your website’s performance goes beyond scoring—it’s about focusing on the metrics that make the most impact. That’s why we created our Web Experience Scorecard, built on Google Lighthouse, to help you zero in on the technical areas that matter most. With the Scorecard, you get a curated list of crucial audits designed to give you an essential look at your site’s health and performance.

Google Lighthouse was the perfect choice to power our Scorecard because of how it highlights the metrics with the most impact on user experience, making it — paired with our Scorecard — an invaluable resource for anyone looking to build better digital experiences.

Why Google Lighthouse?

Google Lighthouse is a powerful, open-source auditing tool that’s widely trusted for evaluating site performance. It evaluates five critical areas:

Performance: Reviews loading speeds, responsiveness, and visual stability. Accessibility: Identifies usability issues, ensuring inclusivity. Best Practices: Highlights potential security risks and coding best practices. SEO: Assesses your site’s search visibility, which impacts user discoverability. Progressive Web App (PWA): Evaluates criteria to function like a native app on mobile.

We chose Google Lighthouse as the foundation of our Scorecard because it provides a robust, data-backed look into each of these areas. Lighthouse metrics are meaningful across industries and are recognized for their ability to reveal where websites are falling short with regards to user experience. By curating the most impactful Lighthouse audits in our Scorecard, we give you an easy way to see where your site could improve in ways that directly affect user experience.

A focus on what matters most

Our Web Experience Scorecard doesn’t just deliver a list of scores; it provides a guide to the most impactful audits for user experience. Here’s what makes it unique:

Curated for relevance : Not all audits carry the same weight for user experience. Our Scorecard narrows it down to the key metrics that truly matter, saving you time and ensuring you’re focusing on areas with the most potential for improvement.

Resource-rich : We provide content from our resource library for each metric so you can continue diving in.

Designed for quick insights: We built the Scorecard to give you a fast, clear snapshot of your site’s performance in the areas that impact your users most. It’s an efficient, easy-to-use tool that helps digital teams at every level assess their site health without needing to be a technical expert.

Why the Web Experience Scorecard matters for your website

Getting a snapshot of your site’s most impactful metrics helps you take a strategic approach to website improvement. The Web Experience Scorecard, built on trusted Google Lighthouse audits, is designed to give you an accessible, high-level look into your site’s technical performance. And by focusing on what matters most, you’re empowered with the insights needed to prioritize your website’s evolution.

Ready to see where your site stands? Get your score in seconds with Fullstory’s Web Experience Scorecard, powered by Google Lighthouse.