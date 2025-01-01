This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

As a Staff Fullstack Engineer on the Application Experience team, you will be a key driver in building systems and features that provide a consistent and lovable experience across all Fullstory products. You will collaborate closely with senior leaders, cross-functional engineers, designers, and product management to develop mission-critical features that drive enterprise adoption and create significant business impact with some of the world's leading brands. You will also be expected to mentor and coach other engineers across a globally distributed engineering team, drive technical direction, and influence engineering best practices.

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with Design, PM, and Engineering teammates to plan, architect, and build complex features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well-written communication is essential.

Architect and scale systems (operating at hundreds of thousands of requests per second) that unlock key functionality across all of our products and teams using React, Typescript and Go.

Lead cross-functional end-to-end projects, breaking down work into smaller, manageable tasks, and guiding other engineers in their implementation.

Maintain and troubleshoot parts of Fullstory's production environment, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and driving improvements to system reliability and performance.

Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, providing technical guidance, conducting code reviews, and fostering a culture of engineering excellence.

Drive improvements to engineering processes, tooling, and best practices, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the engineering organization.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Passion for building systems and experiences with excellent UX and attention to detail.

Extensive experience building enterprise-grade solutions and web systems at scale.

A problem-solver who challenges the status quo, driving innovative solutions to create meaningful change and influencing others to adopt them.

Proven ability to lead and mentor other engineers, fostering a collaborative and supportive team environment.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field and experience writing Go code in a production environment.

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation

Nice to have: Experience with multi-product architecture, RBAC and access control systems, or SCIM.

You’ll be joining a very tight knit team filled with passionate, collaborative people, all of whom are excited to meet you!

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!