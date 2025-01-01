This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) team, you will play a pivotal role in empowering Fullstory customers by delivering valuable insights into their users' digital interactions. Your efforts will have a direct impact on the business success and customer satisfaction associated with Fullstory Analytics and StoryAI.

To excel in this job, you must be product focused, possess a strong customer centric mindset, and have a high level of ownership & autonomy. We are obsessed with shipping value to our customers and we hope you are too!

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with Design, PM, and Engineering teammates to plan, architect, and build complex features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well-written communication is essential.

Ideate with our core team on how to best leverage AI capabilities to further customer delight.

Architect and scale systems (operating at hundreds of thousands of requests per second) that unlock key functionality across all of our products and teams using React, Typescript and Go.

Maintain and troubleshoot parts of Fullstory's production environment, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and driving improvements to system reliability and performance.

Drive improvements to engineering processes, tooling, and best practices, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the engineering organization.

Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, providing technical guidance, conducting code reviews, and fostering a culture of engineering excellence.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven track record of building and maintaining large-scale, enterprise-grade web applications with excellent UX and performance

Experience leading cross-team technical initiatives and driving architectural decisions that impact multiple products/services

Proven ability to lead and mentor other engineers, fostering a collaborative and supportive team environment.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field and experience writing Go code in a production environment.

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation

Nice to have: Experience with multi-product architecture, experience with the latest AI trends (LLMs, RAG, Vector Databases, etc)

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Develop an understanding of your teams core service areas and deliver on cross-team projects with minimal oversight.

Contribute to the strategic planning of the product’s roadmap by providing technical insights, identifying upcoming trends or technologies that could impact the product, and proposing innovative solutions to meet future challenges.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Successfully lead the development and launch of a key project, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver on time and within budget. This may involve innovating a solution to a long-standing problem or creating a new feature that significantly improves user experience.

Is a go-to expert in at least one area of the system. Assumes an ownership mindset for a major feature area of our product, seeking to understand directly from our customers how they derive value from the product.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!