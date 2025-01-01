While Fullstory is remote first, we’re only looking for individuals based in Atlanta and expect the individual to work from our headquarters at least two days per week, both to support and learn from our team members based in Atlanta.

The Recruiting Coordinator is a relationship-driven, calm and collected member of the broader recruiting team. You are able to keep our hiring process running smoothly while creating exceptional experiences for our candidates. As part of the Recruiting Operations team, you will schedule interviews, correspond with candidates and internal stakeholders, and maintain the integrity of our recruiting databases 85% of the role. The other 15% will be reserved for special projects that will have a greater impact on our candidate experience, branding and overall recruiting efforts.

Day-to-day, you’ll:

Facilitate candidate experience, ensuring everyone proceeds through our interview process smoothly and efficiently

Partner closely with recruiters and internal stakeholders across the business to schedule interviews swiftly

Serve as an ambassador to our candidates and colleagues, communicating with them in a way that is professional yet fun-loving and reflects FullStory’s values

Maintain and update our applicant tracking system (Ashby) to ensure data integrity, and that no candidates are forgotten

Provide data & insights around the our recruiting SLA’s and the candidate experience funnel

Use AI tools (e.g., Gemini, AgentSpace, or AI features in other SaaS tools) that enhance your work quality and help you to be more efficient in making an impact

We’re looking for someone who:

Experience; 1 year of work, ideally in a detail-oriented and customer-facing role

Coachable; you are eager to learn and crave constructive criticism

Hungry; you have an insatiable desire to succeed and will not use excuses as a reason not to achieve your goals

Bar-raiser; you want to be the best and thrive off a high-performance, collaborative, and innovative work culture

Detail-oriented; You notice the smallest errors and are able to correct them before they become larger

The base salary for this position ranges between $55,000 - $60,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills, and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!