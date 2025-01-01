This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States,

As a Strategy & Operations Manager, you will report to the Manager of Strategy & Operations and play a key role in driving strategic planning, process improvements, and identifying growth opportunities. You will partner with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience, to enhance our go-to-market execution, drive operational efficiency, and maximize top- and bottom-line growth.

In a typical day, you might:

Conduct & synthesize deep-dive analysis into market opportunities, customer data, and sales trends to provide strategic recommendations, influencing decision-making across teams

Support our strategic planning efforts, including revenue, sales pipeline, headcount allocation, and territory planning

Develop robust forecasting and reporting frameworks to track key performance metrics

Collaborate with leadership and stakeholders to drive cross-functional initiatives

Evaluate and refine operational processes to drive team efficiency

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2+ years of experience in Strategy, Business Operations, or a related field (consulting, strategic planning, analytics, or revenue/sales operations preferred), preferably with a pre-sales focus.

Proven ability to analyze and present data, build reports, and drive strategic recommendations.

Experience identifying and implementing operational process improvements and scaling business practices.

Familiarity with tools such as Salesforce, SQL, Looker, BigQuery, and Excel/Google Sheets.

Experience influencing and collaborating with C-suite and VP-level executives.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Implement and refine reporting and forecasting models to help Sales and Marketing make better decisions.

Leverage recent internal and market trends to define our ideal customer profile

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Lead the pipeline and territory planning processes, creating a structured approach to our long-term goals

Develop a growth plan for the Latin American markets, identifying necessary resources, growth potential, and specific countries to target

The base salary for this position ranges between $114,000 - $135,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.