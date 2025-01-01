Connect post event -logo-NYC

Learn how Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) powers superior websites, apps, and software at Fullstory Connect.

Presented by LeanConvert

Benefits of attending

Grow

Grow

Whether you’re entirely new to DXI or a FullStory power user, FullStory Connect offers hands-on opportunities and speaker sessions to take your know-how to the next level. Learn from customers like you about leveraging DXI to crush company goals.

Connect

Connect

Build meaningful connections with local leaders in digital experience. Rapidly grow your network and ignite new opportunities to help your business succeed.

Shape

Shape

Meet the team that makes FullStory, and make an impact on the platform’s path forward.

Speakers

fs-connect-photo-scott-voigt
Scott Voigt

CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory

fs-connect-photo-agata-bujag
Agata Bugaj

Senior Vice President, Product at FullStory

fs-connect-photo-Josh Leeder
Josh Leeder

VP, eCommerce Technology at FTD

fs-connect-photo-Matthew Fiore
Matthew Fiore

Sr. Director, Product, UI/UX at InMoment

fs-connect-photo-Tambi Younes
Tambi Younes

Sr. Director, Product, UX, Digital Experience at Newell Brands

fs-connect-photo-Tim Axon
Tim Axon

Managing Director and founder at LeanConvert

Agenda

Wednesday, October 11

2:00 - 2:30pm

Badge Pickup & Networking

Meet us in the main conference area to pick up your badge and meet fellow DXI experts.

Wednesday, October 11

2:30 - 2:40pm

Opening Remarks

Join FullStory CEO Scott Voigt as he kicks off FullStory Connect and discusses the future of digital experience.

speakerAvatar

Scott Voigt

CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory

Wednesday, October 11

2:40 - 3:25pm

Customer Panel

Data is everywhere, and yet most businesses struggle to put it to good use. In

speakerAvatar

Tambi Younes

Sr. Director, Product, UX, Digital Experience at Newell Brands

speakerAvatar

Matthew Fiore

Sr. Director, Product, UI/UX at InMoment

speakerAvatar

Josh Leeder

VP, eCommerce Technology at FTD

speakerAvatar

Tim Axon

MD and founder at LeanConvert

Wednesday, October 11

3:25 - 4:10pm

FullStory's product roadmap and beyond

Founded by ex-Googlers in 2014, FullStory has always been designed by and for product, marketing,

speakerAvatar

Agata Bugaj

Senior Vice President, Product at FullStory

Wednesday, October 11

4:10 - 4:15pm

Closing Remarks

speakerAvatar

Scott Voigt

CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory

Wednesday, October 11

4:15 - 6:30pm

Reception

Join us for an unforgettable evening of connection and creativity. Immerse yourself in a vibrant

Stay in the know

Get all the latest updates for Fullstory Connect and more.

linkeidn icon

Linkedin

Connect with FullStory on LinkedIn for hot-off-the-press updates on speakers, sessions, and more. 

Follow us
Heart Icon Blue Shade

Fullstory Community

If you’re already a FullStory user, join the community for exclusive updates and to connect with peers.

Join now