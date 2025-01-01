Learn how Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) powers superior websites, apps, and software at Fullstory Connect.
Benefits of attending
Grow
Whether you’re entirely new to DXI or a FullStory power user, FullStory Connect offers hands-on opportunities and speaker sessions to take your know-how to the next level. Learn from customers like you about leveraging DXI to crush company goals.
Connect
Build meaningful connections with local leaders in digital experience. Rapidly grow your network and ignite new opportunities to help your business succeed.
Shape
Meet the team that makes FullStory, and make an impact on the platform’s path forward.
Speakers
CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory
Senior Vice President, Product at FullStory
VP, eCommerce Technology at FTD
Sr. Director, Product, UI/UX at InMoment
Sr. Director, Product, UX, Digital Experience at Newell Brands
Managing Director and founder at LeanConvert
Agenda
Wednesday, October 11
2:00 - 2:30pm
Badge Pickup & Networking
Meet us in the main conference area to pick up your badge and meet fellow DXI experts.
Wednesday, October 11
2:30 - 2:40pm
Opening Remarks
Join FullStory CEO Scott Voigt as he kicks off FullStory Connect and discusses the future of digital experience.
Scott Voigt
CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory
Wednesday, October 11
2:40 - 3:25pm
Customer Panel
Data is everywhere, and yet most businesses struggle to put it to good use. In
Tambi Younes
Sr. Director, Product, UX, Digital Experience at Newell Brands
Matthew Fiore
Sr. Director, Product, UI/UX at InMoment
Josh Leeder
VP, eCommerce Technology at FTD
Tim Axon
MD and founder at LeanConvert
Wednesday, October 11
3:25 - 4:10pm
FullStory's product roadmap and beyond
Founded by ex-Googlers in 2014, FullStory has always been designed by and for product, marketing,
Agata Bugaj
Senior Vice President, Product at FullStory
Wednesday, October 11
4:10 - 4:15pm
Closing Remarks
Scott Voigt
CEO & Co-Founder at FullStory
Wednesday, October 11
4:15 - 6:30pm
Reception
Join us for an unforgettable evening of connection and creativity. Immerse yourself in a vibrant