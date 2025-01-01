On-Demand Webinar

Data democracy: Harnessing the power of actionable analytics

Drowning in data and working in silos, with lean resources and increased revenue targets? Sounds familiar. You need actionable website and app data, made accessible across teams. Don’t just take it from us. Hear from DX leaders from Pizza Hut, loveholidays, and MPB as they share some of their challenges of siloed data and teams, what that meant for their roles, and how they’re democratising data to build teams that put the customer at the heart of what they do. (Yes, really!)

Featured Speakers:

  • Nicola Keane, Head of Global Martech at Pizza Hut

  • Becci Edmondson, Chief Product Officer at MPB

  • Frederic Marc, Head of Product Design at loveholidays

