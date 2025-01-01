Fail like a scientist: Why failing is necessary to improving your CX
No matter your role or function in an organisation, you've probably experienced issues understanding the user experience, releasing new features, and prioritising issue resolutions. In this panel Bentley Motors, Pinnacle Pet Group, and Game Lounge discuss why experimentation, data-backed UX optimisation, and even failure are necessary parts of improving your CX–plus share key learnings they've picked up along the way.
Featured Speakers:
Jason Attard, Head of UX & Design at Game Lounge Group
Josephine Kelly, Web Project Lead at Bentley Motors
Dr. Diane Leung, Head of Product & CRO at Pinnacle Pet Group
Additional Resources
Customer spotlight: Porsche
DXI in action: How to make the user experience measurable and increase conversions.
Data democracy: Harnessing the power of actionable analytics
Hear from DX leaders from Pizza Hut, loveholidays, and MPB how they democratise data