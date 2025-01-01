On-Demand Webinar

Fail like a scientist: Why failing is necessary to improving your CX

No matter your role or function in an organisation, you've probably experienced issues understanding the user experience, releasing new features, and prioritising issue resolutions. In this panel Bentley Motors, Pinnacle Pet Group, and Game Lounge discuss why experimentation, data-backed UX optimisation, and even failure are necessary parts of improving your CX–plus share key learnings they've picked up along the way.

Featured Speakers:

  • Jason Attard, Head of UX & Design at Game Lounge Group

  • Josephine Kelly, Web Project Lead at Bentley Motors

  • Dr. Diane Leung, Head of Product & CRO at Pinnacle Pet Group

