Accelerating your digital experience maturity
A phased approach
In a business environment where 55% of shoppers leave a website or mobile app when encountering a frustrating experience, prioritizing digital experience isn’t an option—it’s a must. This fact is validated across industries as leading companies like Peloton, Fortive, Gap, Forbes, and more invest in digital experience—and can see over 450% ROI as an outcome.
But improving your organization’s digital experience can be complicated. In this guide, you will:
Understand the three pillars of digital experience, and how they help teams assess effectiveness and uncover actionable strategies for future-proofing your site or mobile app
Learn to assess your organization’s digital experience maturity and identify areas of opportunity
See real-world examples of what the different phases of maturity look like in day-to-day operations