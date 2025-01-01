Accelerating your digital experience maturity

A phased approach

In a business environment where 55% of shoppers leave a website or mobile app when encountering a frustrating experience, prioritizing digital experience isn’t an option—it’s a must. This fact is validated across industries as leading companies like Peloton, Fortive, Gap, Forbes, and more invest in digital experience—and can see over 450% ROI as an outcome.

But improving your organization’s digital experience can be complicated. In this guide, you will: