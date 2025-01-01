Chief Financial Officer

Chad brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance to Fullstory, including CFO roles at pre- and post-IPO technology companies. Prior to Fullstory, Chad served as the Chief Financial Officer for G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, where he was responsible for the company’s financial performance, investor relations, legal, strategic business development, business operations, real estate, and facilities. Before joining G2, Chad spent five and half years as the Chief Financial Officer of Salesloft, where he contributed to significant growth and expansion, overseeing 10x enterprise value growth from $200 million to $2.3 billion through Series D and E funding rounds, as well as a majority stake investment by Vista Equity Partners. Earlier in his career, Chad served as Chief Financial Officer for Rubicon Global and Global Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at SAP Ariba. He also held multiple finance leadership roles at The Home Depot in financial planning and analysis, international, and M&A. He began his career as a senior consultant in business valuation at Ernst & Young's Atlanta office. Chad has a Bachelor's in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Emory University. Chad was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a CFO of the Year in 2022.



