In our digital age, there are limitless opportunities for brands to connect with their target audiences. But, ironically, the technology that’s meant to facilitate these connections can often become a barrier.

We recently surveyed 700 digital experience (DX) professionals to better understand the realities of working on website and mobile app optimization. This survey’s results highlight the current disconnect between technology and seamless customer experiences that is currently leaving brands—and their customers—in the lurch.

Download the full report, and continue reading for seven key challenges identified from survey results related to tech limitations faced by DX teams.

Tech-related challenges facing digital experience teams

1. A struggle to convert data into action

Access to data is one thing; translating data into actionable insights is another. Out of 700 survey respondents, 35% reported struggles in turning DX data into action. The implication is that more than one-third of businesses struggle to decipher the vast amounts of data they collect. In turn, this challenge hurts an organization's ability to create more effective and tailored experiences for users.

2. The need for new technology

A lack of technology is another hurdle for DX teams. A full 63% of respondents believe that their digital experience work can only significantly improve by integrating technology that they don’t currently possess. An alarming aspect of this finding: Teams may recognize that their digital experience has shortcomings, but are unable to pinpoint them and implement improvements due to technological constraints. This survey result may also point to a lack of understanding of the full offerings available through existing DX tools in their tech stack

3. Re-tagging eats up resources

Manually tagging website elements to monitor is a time- and resource-consuming exercise. However, 67% of respondents revealed that they frequently need to re-tag websites and apps when new analytical queries emerge. Not only does this eat up valuable time for internal teams, but it also means end-users could be experiencing an issue longer than necessary while a business is attempting to gather enough data to solve it. This constant re-tagging cycle indicates a fundamental flaw in the adaptability and flexibility of tech stacks.

4. Time wasted identifying DX issues

DX professionals may dream of creating solutions to the most pressing problems their organizations face. But, in reality, many DX pros are simply trying to identify the most pressing problems.

According to our survey, 37% of respondents spend a significant amount of time simply trying to identify DX issues. While identifying issues is a key piece of the digital experience puzzle, something so fundamental shouldn’t be monopolizing so much of a DX pro’s time. Rather, this function should run in the background while teams focus on higher-value activities, including innovation, development, and engagement.

5. Unused tools in the DX tech stack

The perfect DX tech stack doesn’t include “enough” tools. Rather, it includes the “right” tools—ones that team members rely on day-to-day in an effort to streamline their work and perfect experiences for the target audience. Unfortunately, 66% of respondents acknowledge that there are tools in their tech stacks that never get used.

6. Trouble collecting relevant DX data

Organizations have access to more data than ever before. Sometimes, there are issues turning large amounts of data into actionable insights (as noted in No. 1 above), but there remain challenges with capturing relevant data in the first place. According to our survey, 31% of brands still struggle to collect relevant DX data from potential and current customers. This lack of useful data throttles a team’s ability to gain a deep understanding of its customers, their interactions, frustrations, and preferences.

7. Silos remain prevalent

While disconnected teams and data silos are problems typically associated with sprawling, traditionally structured organizations, issues like these aren’t confined to enterprise-level businesses. For many DX teams, silos remain a persistent issue. According to our survey:

Replication of work, disconnected data sources, and a lack of access to necessary data all serve to hold DX teams back from creating ideal experiences for users.

Delivering solutions to DX problems

Fullstory provides ready-made solutions to each of the seven issues listed above:

Features including Conversions, Funnels, and Revenue Opportunities pinpoint where customer attrition occurs, potentially preserving significant revenue.

Our retroactive, auto-capture ensures that brands have access to the data they need whenever they need it, without constant manual tagging.

Unique Fullstory features like Frustration Signals and Metric Alerts automatically highlight pain points and bottlenecks in the user experience.

Teams enjoy access to a user-friendly source of truth that streamlines processes and promotes higher adoption rates (ensuring that a tool an organization invests in actually gets used).

Privacy-first data capture offers brands a clear window into a user’s digital journey, including interactions, frustrations, and preferences.

DX teams across different industries, including eGaming, SaaS, travel, finance, and more are using Fullstory to streamline the process of improving DX to create the experiences all organizations are striving to offer.

