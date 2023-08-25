In today's digital world, understanding big data is a must-do for any thriving business. With the sheer volume of data generated every day, it's crucial to harness the power of reliable marketing analytics tools. But, there are so many choices out there that sometimes it can be overwhelming.

Below, we shed some light on the best marketing analytics tools that can turn all that raw data into meaningful insights you can actually use.

What are marketing analytics tools?

Marketing analytics tools are software platforms designed to monitor, analyze, and manage the performance of your marketing initiatives. They offer a view of your business's marketing efforts by integrating with various data sources and providing insight in how to optimize your efforts.

These tools provide digital marketers the ability to monitor and gain insights on key metrics like:

Click-through rates

Conversion rates

Customer lifetime value

ROI

Cost-per-click (CPC)

Customer acquisition cost (CAC)

And, really, the overall value of any given marketing campaign

Marketing analytics software is like your trusted sidekick in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing. They play a crucial role in helping you uncover successful strategies and areas where you can improve.

They assist in managing and optimizing marketing budget by determining which channels and campaigns generate the best ROI

Automation capabilities allow for tasks like report generation, ad scheduling, and data collection to be automated, freeing up time for strategic decision-making

Integration with various platforms ensures that all marketing data is consolidated in one place for a comprehensive view of performance

Competitive intelligence feature provides insights into competitors' strategies, keywords, and ad tactics to inform effective marketing strategies

Finding the right marketing analytics tool is crucial. Take the time to consider your business's unique goals and requirements

What are the types of marketing analytics tools?

There are several types of marketing analytics, each focusing on a different aspect of a company's marketing efforts. Understanding these different types is crucial in choosing the right analytics tools for your business.

Web analytics tools

Web analytics primarily focuses on understanding user behavior on your website. They track metrics such as page views, session duration, bounce rate, and user engagement. This information is crucial for optimizing your website design, improving user experience, and increasing conversion rates. Web analytics tools, such as Fullstory and Google Analytics, provide these insights.

Customer analytics tools

Customer analytics help businesses understand their customers' behavior, preferences, and needs. They track individual customer journeys across different touchpoints, allowing businesses to personalize marketing strategies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Platforms like Fullstory are instrumental in providing this type of analysis.

Social media analytics tools

Social media analytics tools, like Sprout Social, analyze your social media efforts. They monitor engagement metrics such as likes, shares, comments, and followers across different social media platforms. These tools also track your brand's online presence, help you understand your audience, and gauge the effectiveness of your social media strategies.

SEO and SEM analytics tools

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and SEM (Search Engine Marketing) analytics tools like SEMrush and Ahrefs help businesses improve their online visibility. They provide insights into keyword performance, backlink profiles, organic and paid search rankings, competitor strategies, and more. These insights are crucial for optimizing your SEO and SEM strategies and improving your website's search engine rankings.

Content analytics tools

Content analytics tools analyze the performance of your content marketing strategies. They track metrics such as views, shares, engagement, and conversion rates for different types of content, helping businesses create more effective content strategies. BuzzSumo is an example of a content analytics tool.

The best marketing analytics tools

Navigating through the vast sea of marketing analytics tools can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have listed down some of the top tools in the market.

Fullstory

Fullstory is a behavioral data platform designed to help businesses enhance their digital experiences. By capturing and analyzing digital interactions, it delivers meaningful insights that empower data-driven decision-making. Fullstory’s innovative approach to analytics sets it apart from competitors, offering capabilities that go beyond standard analytics tools.

Fullstory's unique selling point is its ability to autocapture and structure user data to provide a reconstruction of user sessions. This feature offers a real-time view of how users are interacting with your website or app and enables businesses to understand user behavior better and identify potential obstacles to conversion.

Pros

Comprehensive insights: Fullstory provides detailed insights about your customers' digital experience, allowing you to identify pain points and opportunities for improvement.

Robust data integration: Fullstory integrates seamlessly with other marketing tools and platforms, ensuring data consistency across your analytics stack.

User-friendly dashboard: Fullstory's intuitive dashboard makes it easy to monitor user interactions, track metrics, and generate reports.

Cons

Learning curve: Fullstory's extensive features can require a learning curve for new users. However, with time, users can harness the platform's full capabilities.

Pricing: Fullstory may be on the pricier side, especially for small businesses. However, its rich feature set provides excellent value for money.

Plans: Fullstory offers various pricing tiers, including a free option for small businesses and startups. Their Business plan, designed for growth-focused businesses, offers advanced features like API access, data export, and priority support. For large enterprises requiring custom solutions, Fullstory provides an Enterprise plan, which includes custom feature development and dedicated customer success managers.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is an industry-standard tool known for its robust web analytics capabilities. This freemium service, offered by Google, helps you analyze in-depth details about your website’s visitors. Google Analytics provides information about the acquisition, behavior, and conversions, making it possible to know how your audience interacts with your website. It helps you to track key metrics such as website traffic, user demographics, user behavior, bounce rates, and conversion rates.

Pros

Comprehensive and customizable: Google Analytics provides a detailed view of your website's performance and user behavior. You can customize your dashboard and reports according to your needs.

Integration: Google Analytics can integrate seamlessly with other Google products like AdWords and Search Console, as well as other platforms, providing a holistic view of your marketing efforts.

Price: Google Analytics offers a free version that provides a wide array of features, which is very beneficial for small businesses or startups.

Cons

Complex Interface: Google Analytics offers a vast range of data, which can be overwhelming for beginners. It may require some learning to navigate and use the tool effectively.

Limited historical data: In the free version, historical data is limited to 26 months.



Plans: Google Analytics is available in two versions; a free version for small to medium-sized businesses and Google Analytics 360, a premium, subscription-based version for big enterprises that offer advanced, collaborative features.

Optimizely

Optimizely is a user-friendly tool that lets marketers experiment with and personalize websites and apps to improve customer experience and engagement. Optimizely specializes in A/B testing and multivariate testing, helping businesses test different versions of their website or app to determine what works best for their audience. It allows businesses to experiment across the entire customer journey on a single platform.

Pros

Ease of use: Optimizely's interface is user-friendly, making it easy to design and implement experiments.

Robust testing: It allows for robust A/B testing, multivariate testing, and personalization, helping businesses improve customer experience and engagement.

Real-time results: Optimizely provides real-time results of tests, allowing businesses to quickly understand what's working and what's not.

Cons

Limited integrations: Compared to other tools, Optimizely offers fewer integrations, which could limit its effectiveness in a complex marketing stack.

Pricing: Optimizely can be expensive, especially for small businesses.



Plans: Optimizely offers different pricing plans based on your business needs, including a free plan for startups. The Enterprise plan offers additional features like 1:1 personalization, advanced targeting, and dedicated support.

Semrush

Semrush is a comprehensive digital marketing suite, with strong capabilities in SEO, PPC, keyword research, competitive analysis, social media, content, and PR. SEMrush assists with your SEO needs by providing solutions for keyword research, site audit, rank tracking, and backlink analysis. It also allows you to analyze your competitors' SEO strategies, providing you with actionable insights to improve your own.

Pros

Comprehensive SEO tool: SEMrush provides all the tools needed to carry out an effective SEO strategy, including keyword research, backlink analysis, and rank tracking.

Competitive Analysis: SEMrush excels in offering deep insights into your competitors' SEO and SEM strategies, helping you to stay ahead of the competition.

Content Analyzer: SEMrush’s content analyzer provides suggestions for content optimization based on real-time metrics.

Cons

Interface Complexity: There is a learning curve associated with SEMrush due to the vast amount of data and tools available.

Price: SEMrush can be expensive for smaller businesses or individuals.

Plans: SEMrush offers a Pro plan for freelancers, startups, and in-house marketers with a limited budget. They also offer a Guru plan for SMB and growing marketing agencies, and a Business plan for agencies, e-commerce projects, and businesses with extensive web presence.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is another well-regarded SEO tool, offering features to aid keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink checking, content research, rank tracking, and more. Ahrefs is an SEO tool suite designed to help digital marketers get better visibility in search results. It allows you to perform in-depth keyword research, analyze your competitors, track your rankings, and conduct a thorough SEO audit of your website.

Pros

Extensive backlink database: Ahrefs arguably has one of the most extensive backlink databases, making it an excellent tool for backlink analysis.

Keyword research: Ahrefs provides comprehensive keyword data, including search volume, keyword difficulty, and related keywords.

Intuitive interface: Ahrefs has a user-friendly interface, making it easier for beginners to navigate.

Cons

Limited PPC data: Unlike some competitors, Ahrefs has limited PPC data.

Pricing: Like SEMrush, Ahrefs can also be on the expensive side for small businesses.



Plans: Ahrefs provides four pricing plans: Lite, Standard, Advanced, and Agency. The Lite plan is for freelancers and startups with limited needs, while the Standard plan is the most popular plan suitable for most businesses. Advanced and Agency plans to offer even more features and increased limits.

MixPanel

MixPanel is a user analytics platform that provides insights into user behavior across your websites and mobile apps. MixPanel offers advanced segmentation and funnel analysis. It allows you to understand how users are interacting with your product, track events, and analyze user behavior across platforms. This can help you to refine your marketing strategies and improve user engagement.

Pros

Detailed user analytics: MixPanel provides a granular view of user behavior, allowing you to analyze individual users or segments.

Funnel analysis: MixPanel's robust funnel analysis feature helps you to identify where users are dropping off in the conversion process.

Real-time data: MixPanel provides real-time data, allowing you to instantly track changes in user behavior.

Cons

Complexity: MixPanel offers a plethora of features, which can make the platform somewhat complex to navigate for beginners.

Limited integrations: MixPanel does not offer as many integrations as some other marketing analytics platforms.

Plans: MixPanel offers a Free plan that includes limited features. For full access to MixPanel's capabilities, they offer Growth and Enterprise plans, which are priced based on the data points used.

Heap Analytics

Heap Analytics is an analytics platform that captures and measures user action on your website or app, allowing you to understand your user's journey better. Heap’s defining feature is its ability to automatically capture all user interactions, including clicks, submissions, transactions, and more. This automated data collection eliminates the need for manual tracking setup and allows for retroactive analysis of data.

Pros

Retroactive data: Heap allows you to apply filters and analyze past data

User-friendly: Heap's user interface is clean

Cons

Limited customizability: Heap offers less customizability than some other analytics tools.

Pricing: Heap does not publicly disclose its pricing, which can make it difficult for potential users to evaluate if it's the right tool for their budget.



Plans: Heap offers a Free plan with basic features, ideal for startups and small businesses. For more advanced features, Heap offers a Business plan, and for fully customizable solutions, Heap has an Enterprise plan.

Domo

Domo is a robust business intelligence (BI) platform that integrates with multiple data sources to provide real-time data visualization and analysis. Domo stands out by offering cloud-based, mobile-first BI that connects people, data, and systems. It helps businesses make faster, better-informed decisions by bringing together data from across the organization and turning it into actionable insights,

Pros

Integration capabilities : Domo can integrate with a wide range of data sources, providing a comprehensive view of your business's data.

Real-time data : Domo updates data in real time, enabling businesses to make decisions based on the most current data.

User-friendly: Domo’s intuitive interface and drag-and-drop feature make it easy for users to create and customize dashboards.

Cons

Cost : Domo can be pricey, especially for small businesses.

Learning curve: While Domo's interface is user-friendly, the platform's vast capabilities can be overwhelming for new users.



Plans: Domo offers a free trial, after which you can upgrade to the Professional or Enterprise plan based on your business needs. The pricing for these plans is not publicly available and is provided upon request.

Funnel.io

Funnel.io is a marketing analytics tool designed to collect, transform, and visualize data from all your marketing and advertising platforms. Funnel.io automates data collection and harmonization, enabling you to spend more time on analysis and less on data management. It allows businesses to view their entire marketing and advertising data in one place, facilitating more efficient reporting and analysis.

Pros

Automated data collection : Funnel.io automatically collects and harmonizes data from all your marketing platforms, saving time on data collection and preparation.

Pre-built integrations : Funnel.io offers pre-built integrations with over 500 data sources, providing a comprehensive view of your marketing data.

Customizable dashboards: Funnel.io allows you to create custom dashboards and reports, enabling you to visualize your data the way you want.

Cons

Limited advanced analysis : Funnel.io focuses more on data collection and visualization and offers fewer advanced analysis tools.

Pricing: Funnel.io may be expensive for smaller businesses.

Plans: Funnel.io offers several pricing tiers, including a Starter plan for smaller businesses, a Professional plan for medium-sized businesses, and an Enterprise plan for larger businesses. Each plan includes a different number of data sources, users, and update frequencies.

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a powerful online tool that allows any user to find out what content is popular by topic or on any website. BuzzSumo facilitates the discovery of the most shared links and key influencers for any topic. It's a vital tool for content marketing and SEO campaign performance. BuzzSumo's advanced social search engine finds the most shared content for a topic, author, or domain.

Pros

Content discovery: BuzzSumo allows you to discover the most popular content in your industry, providing you with valuable insights for your content strategy.

Influencer identification: With BuzzSumo, you can identify key influencers in your industry who can help amplify your content.

Competitor analysis: You can track what content is performing well for your competitors, helping you to benchmark and strategize your content effectively.

Cons

Limited data: BuzzSumo does not provide as extensive data as some other tools.

Price: BuzzSumo can be expensive for small businesses or individuals.



Plans: BuzzSumo offers a Pro plan for small marketing teams and growing businesses, a Plus plan for medium-sized businesses, a Large plan for big agencies and brands, and Enterprise for those needing custom solutions.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social media management tool created to help businesses find new customers & grow their social media presence. Sprout Social consolidates your social media management platform, from scheduling content to monitoring mentions to measuring performance. It's one place to stay connected with your audience.

Pros

Comprehensive social media management : Sprout Social provides a suite of social media management tools, including publishing, analytics (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), engagement, and team collaboration.

Clean, intuitive interface : Sprout Social's interface is user-friendly, making it easy for businesses to manage their social media presence.

In-depth reporting: Sprout Social provides robust reporting capabilities, helping businesses understand their social media performance.

Cons

Limited integration : Sprout Social does not integrate with as many platforms as some other social media management tools.

Cost: Sprout Social can be expensive for small businesses.

Plans: Sprout Social offers three pricing tiers: Standard, Professional, and Advanced. Each plan offers a different range of features to accommodate businesses of different sizes and needs.