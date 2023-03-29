Marketing analytics is the process of analyzing data to gain insight into a business’s marketing efforts. It helps marketers identify trends in user behavior, understand customers better, and develop smarter strategies for reaching their goals.

By delving into the data behind marketing campaigns, businesses can make informed decisions that optimize their resources and maximize ROI.

What is marketing analytics?

Marketing analytics is a discipline that involves using data to gain insights into customer behavior, preferences, and interests. It lets marketers evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns, identify trends, and optimize marketing strategies to achieve better results.

Marketing analytics uses statistical analysis, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to analyze marketing data and gain valuable insights.

Marketing data can come from multiple sources. Examples include web analytics, social media analytics, lead generation, attribution modeling, SEO analytics, and email marketing analytics.

Marketing analytics metrics like ROI, conversion rates, and click-through rates let marketers measure the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. It also helps them optimize where they spend their marketing dollars.

Why marketing analytics matters

Marketing analytics is more than just a bonus feature; it’s an essential tool that lets marketers to understand their customers better and make data-driven decisions to improve their marketing campaigns. Here are some of the reasons why marketing analytics matters:

Understand your customer journey

Armed with marketing analytics, brands can gain a deeper understanding of the customer journey—from initial contact to purchase decision. And by studying consumer behavior along each step of their journey, marketers are able to create personalized and pertinent experiences that not only heighten engagement but also conversion rates.

Identify what works and what doesn’t

With marketing analytics, businesses can identify which campaigns are successful and which ones need more work, and marketers can fine-tune tactics to generate even better results.

Personalize your outreach

Marketing analytics provides insights into customer preferences, behaviors, and interests. With this information, marketers can create personalized campaigns that resonate with their audience and drive engagement.

For instance, mass texting campaigns can be tailored using analytics to send targeted messages to specific customer segments, ensuring higher engagement and conversion rates. Leveraging the immediacy and direct nature of text messages, businesses can reach customers effectively, making it a powerful tool in the personalized outreach arsenal.

Measure ROI

Marketing analytics enables marketers to measure the return on investment (ROI) of their marketing campaigns, enabling them to make data-driven decisions about where to invest their resources for the best results.

Why you need marketing analytics

Data is essential for making informed decisions. Marketing analysis can help businesses analyze consumer behavior and preferences to better understand their target audience and create campaigns that are tailored to their needs.

Furthermore, marketing analytics helps businesses stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into emerging trends and new opportunities.

Quantify claims

Marketing analytics can also quantify claims. By using marketing data, businesses can demonstrate their success by showing quantifiable results from a particular campaign or strategy.

For example, they can track the impact of a social media campaign on website visits or the ROI of an advertising campaign. This allows them to make accurate and informed decisions about their marketing strategies and determine how best to allocate resources.

Turn marketing data into insights

Data analytics is a powerful tool for marketers. It allows them to make strategic decisions based on facts and evidence rather than guesses. Marketing teams can then draw insights that help inform their strategy and achieve better results.

What’s more, data analytics enables marketers to turn raw data into meaningful information. This information can be used to measure marketing performance and identify opportunities for improvement. With data analysis, marketers can get a better understanding of their target audience and adjust their strategy accordingly.

Compare and contrast your marketing data

As a marketer, data analytics is a great way to compare and contrast different sets of data. For instance, you can compare the revenue generated from paid search, social media marketing, or organic search traffic. Or you can analyze the differences in revenue across different demographics.

By evaluating your performance against these metrics, you can gain valuable insights into which channels are delivering the best results and which need improvement. You can also use this data to shape your future marketing strategy and make decisions that will optimize your results.

Stay goal-oriented

Finally, it’s important to stay goal-oriented when utilizing marketing analytics. As marketers, our ultimate goal is always to increase sales, revenue, or profits. Data analysis can help you understand what strategies are working and which need improvement so that you can make informed decisions that will lead to better results.

Understand and visualize your conversion funnel

Understanding your main conversion funnels is a critical part of effectively marketing almost anything. Whether it’s a newsletter, SaaS product, item up for sale, or anything else, understanding the routes your users take to go from prospective customer to customer is often the difference between success and failure.

Using product analytics tools and digital experience analytics tools to track where your users are falling out of your marketing funnel means you can more easily address issues and increase conversion rates.

Types of marketing analytics

There are a few different types of marketing analysis that can be used to inform decision-making across any given marketing campaign. These include:

Web analytics

Web analytics is the study of website traffic, user behavior, and conversion rates. Thanks to tracking metrics such as bounce rate, time on site, and click-through rate, businesses can gain insights into how visitors interact with their website and identify areas for improvement.

Social media analytics

Through the analysis of social media engagement, reach, and sentiment metrics via social media analytics, businesses can pinpoint which type of content is most successful among their audience.

Lead generation and attribution analytics

Lead generation and attribution analytics are used to track and measure the effectiveness of lead generation campaigns and attribute revenue to specific marketing efforts.

SEO analytics

With SEO analytics, you can boost your website’s organic search rankings and attract the right kind of traffic. This process will allow you to capitalize on opportunities to increase your online presence and draw more qualified leads.

Email marketing analytics

Email marketing analytics gives organizations the power to track and assess their email campaigns’ success. By examining open rate, click-through rate, and conversion rate metrics, companies can enhance their approaches. By analyzing these insights, businesses can optimize their strategies to improve engagement and ROI. Additionally, considering email marketing agency pricing allows companies to weigh the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing versus in-house management.

The best marketing analytics tools

The right marketing analytics tools can help businesses streamline their data collection and analysis processes, save time, increase customer lifetime value, and make more informed decisions in both retrospect and real time. Here are some of the best marketing analytics tools on the market today:

For web analysis

Fullstory

Fullstory enables businesses to capture, analyze, and understand customer interactions on their websites and mobile apps. It offers a range of user analytics features, including Session Replay, Heatmaps, and Conversion Funnels, to help businesses improve their customer experience.

Offers powerful analysis tools, including heatmaps and conversion funnels

Easy to use and set up

Provides a comprehensive view of customer interactions

Utilizes autocapture, drastically reducing your setup time and ensuring you never miss an important piece of data

For social media analysis

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social media management tool for businesses. It offers analytics and scheduling features, as well as customer support to help manage your social media presence.

Pros of Sprout Social

Robust analytics and reporting capabilities

Easy scheduling and publishing of social media content

Offers a variety of social media management features

Cons of Sprout Social

Can be expensive, especially for small businesses

Some users have reported occasional glitches and slow loading times

Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a social media management platform that helps businesses schedule and publish content across social media channels. Its simple interface, extensive analytics, and integrations with other tools make it a popular choice for social media marketers.

Pros of Hootsuite

Easy-to-use interface

Ability to manage multiple social media channels in one place

Extensive analytics and reporting features

Cons of Hootsuite

Limited customer support options

Some features require additional payment or higher pricing plans

Zoho

Zoho is a cloud-based software suite that offers a range of business tools, including CRM, email marketing, project management, and more. Zoho is an affordable and feature-rich option for small to medium-sized businesses looking to streamline their operations and improve productivity.

Pros of Zoho

Affordable pricing with a free plan available

Comprehensive suite of business tools

Customizable and flexible to meet specific business needs

Cons of Zoho

Some users may find the user interface outdated

Support can be slow to respond at times

For email analysis

Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a marketing tool catering to businesses of all sizes. Its drag-and-drop tools help create customizable templates, newsletters, automated campaigns, and targeted messages.

Pros of Mailchimp

User-friendly interface and design tools

Integrations with other apps and platforms

Automation features to save time and increase efficiency

Cons of Mailchimp

Limited customization options for some features

Higher pricing for larger subscriber lists

Hubspot

Hubspot is an inbound marketing and sales platform that offers tools for businesses to attract and engage customers. It provides features like email marketing, social media management, lead generation, and analytics to help businesses grow and succeed online.

Pros of Hubspot

All-in-one platform for marketing, sales, and customer service

User-friendly interface

Offers a free CRM with basic features

Cons of Hubspot

Can be expensive for small businesses

Some features are limited in the lower pricing tiers

Omnisend

Omnisend is a popular omnichannel marketing automation platform that helps businesses to create and deliver marketing campaigns across channels. It has features like email campaigns, SMS messaging, push notifications, and social media integration.

Pros of Omnisend

Wide range of communication channels

Provides automation workflows and segmentation options

User-friendly interface and integrations

Cons of Omnisend

The pricing can be steep for small businesses

Some advanced features may require technical expertise to set up and use

The reporting and analytics could be more robust

For SEO analysis

Semrush

Semrush is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that provides tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, social media, and competitive research. It is user-friendly and provides in-depth data analysis and insights to help businesses improve their online visibility and marketing efforts.

Pros of Semrush

Comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools

Robust competitor analysis capabilities

User-friendly interface and intuitive navigation

Cons of Semrush

Some features may require additional fees

Keyword tracking can sometimes be inaccurate

Limited customization options for reports and dashboards

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that includes features like keyword research, site analysis, backlink tracking, and more. It provides insights for improving website traffic and search engine rankings.

Pros of Ahrefs

SEO toolset with multiple features

User-friendly interface

Provides insights for improving website traffic and search engine rankings

Cons of Ahrefs

Relatively expensive compared to some competitors

Some features may be overwhelming for beginners or small businesses

Keyword database limited to Google and a few other search engines

Google Search Console

Google Search Console is a free resource that helps website owners observe how their site performs in search engine results. It provides essential information like query traffic and crawl errors—all critical data points for any digital marketer or business owner.

Pros of Google Search Console

Helps identify crawl errors and indexing issues

Offers data on backlinks and search queries

Provides keyword performance data for website content

Cons of Google Search Console

Limited data accuracy compared to other paid SEO tools

Limited integration with other tools and platforms

Only search data and nothing else