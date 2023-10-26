Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken center stage in recent months, with Google reporting 7x growth in AI projects built on its platform and Microsoft sharing sky-high AI adoption numbers. As AI penetrates all industries and lines of work, digital experience (DX) roles will increasingly intersect with AI’s transformational potential.

We recently surveyed 700 DX professionals around the world about the expectations and realities surrounding their work. This survey included questions about the role of artificial intelligence within DX departments, including AI’s growing significance, accuracy, and cost-efficiency.

Continue reading to explore seven key takeaways from the survey about the current role of AI within DX teams, and download the report to see the full results.

Survey insights on AI's role in digital experience

1. AI is growing in DX influence

Precision and insight reign supreme in the DX space. Even minor enhancements can profoundly impact user satisfaction and business success, making generative artificial intelligence a game-changer.

Our recent survey underscores this point: 76% of DX professionals believe generative AI is set to revolutionize DX insights. This overwhelming consensus highlights AI’s pivotal role in boosting accuracy and effectiveness in DX.

Why is this so significant? Precise DX insights are the bedrock of any digital strategy’s success. AI, including generative AI, complements DX strategists’ expertise. Generative AI autonomously generates content and designs based on learned patterns, enabling DX professionals to uncover nuanced insights and tailor digital experiences with unmatched precision.

2. AI simplifies DX data analysis

Data is the lifeblood of innovation and transformation in DX. DX professionals rely on data-driven insights to enhance user experiences, which means the streamlining of data analysis is paramount.

Our survey indicates that 79% of respondents believe generative AI significantly simplifies data analysis. Generative AI processes vast datasets rapidly and precisely. It operates tirelessly, automating pattern recognition and identifying correlations, anomalies, and trends within datasets. This empowers DX professionals to make informed decisions quickly.

AI’s natural language processing capabilities further enrich data analysis. It can distill insights from unstructured data sources, such as customer feedback, providing qualitative insights and streamlining the process.

By reducing manual data analysis, AI enables DX professionals to focus on translating insights into actionable initiatives that enhance digital experiences.

3. AI’s DX applications extend beyond usability

An impressive 69% of survey respondents are actively employing generative AI to enhance usability in digital experiences. This statistic highlights the industry’s growing recognition of AI’s potential to revolutionize user interactions with digital platforms. By integrating generative AI, organizations prioritize creating intuitive, user-centric, and engaging digital experiences.

Usability, a cornerstone of DX, benefits greatly from AI. It analyzes user interactions, identifies pain points, and suggests optimizations that streamline the user journey. AI-driven usability improvements resonate with both users and businesses.

AI’s influence in DX extends beyond usability. Our survey reveals that 70% adopt AI for fraud detection, showcasing its versatility in safeguarding digital ecosystems. AI can detect anomalies and patterns indicative of fraudulent activities, protecting organizations and users.

4. AI is reducing costs

Organizations are increasingly partnering with AI to optimize operations and save costs. Our survey data aligns with this trend, with 68% of organizations actively adopting AI to achieve cost savings in their DX endeavors.

Delivering exceptional digital experiences demands substantial investments of time and resources. From refining user interfaces to fine-tuning performance and security, excellence in DX often comes with a price tag. AI emerges as an accelerator, offering a path to streamline operations and reduce expenses without compromising quality.

AI’s ability to automate routine tasks, analyze vast datasets, and provide actionable insights is instrumental in driving cost-saving initiatives within DX strategies. AI contributes to these savings through:

Process automation: Mundane and repetitive tasks can be automated, reducing labor costs and enabling focus on higher-value work. Predictive maintenance: Detecting potential issues in digital infrastructure is easier, allowing proactive and cost-effective maintenance. Resource optimization: Get recommendations on resource allocation and energy-efficient operations, minimizing operational costs. Energy efficiency: Optimize energy consumption, resulting in cost savings and reduced carbon footprint. Data-driven insights: Insights are served up quickly, identifying cost-saving opportunities and inefficiencies.

AI can transform DX operations, making them leaner and more data-driven, unlocking financial benefits alongside improved digital experiences.

5. DX data is informing AI initiatives

Our survey data reveals that 68% of organizations use DX data to shape their generative AI initiatives, emphasizing the strategic importance of this partnership. Here are ways DX teams can use their data to inform AI initiatives:

Enhanced AI model accuracy: DX data provides valuable insights, improving AI model accuracy. User behavior, preferences, and pain points inform AI, making it more adept at predicting user behavior, personalizing experiences, and optimizing content delivery.

Refining user-centric AI: User feedback and engagement data refine AI recommendations and responses, enhancing user satisfaction, engagement, and loyalty.

Data-driven decisions: AI initiatives can be heavily informed by DX data. Analysis of user journey data identifies challenges and areas for improvement, enabling AI fine-tuning for a seamless DX.

Continuous improvement: AI and DX are ideal partners for continuous enhancement. DX data provides real-time feedback, allowing organizations to optimize AI models and meet evolving user expectations.

Personalization at scale: DX data powers AI-driven personalization, delivering tailored user experiences, boosting conversions, and fostering loyalty.

The synergy between DX data and AI can drive innovation and elevate user satisfaction, marking a pivotal step toward DX excellence.

6. AI empowers competitive advantage

Emerging technologies are continually reshaping the user experience. In this rapidly evolving landscape, organizations must do whatever is needed to remain competitive. Our survey data reveals a significant perception among DX professionals: 58% believe their competitors are ahead in leveraging AI.

This underscores AI’s role as a strategic necessity now and in the future. Organizations embracing AI position themselves to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging digital experiences. Falling behind in AI adoption risks market share loss, diminished customer satisfaction, and decreased competitiveness. The organizations that effectively unlock AI’s power in DX will be able to:

Meet or exceed customer expectations

Unlock innovation

Access data-driven insights

Maintain market competitiveness

Prioritizing AI adoption, investing in DX professionals’ AI knowledge, and remaining vigilant will help set new standards for digital excellence.

7. Challenges remain in understanding AI

Despite the growing adoption of AI within DX strategies, our survey data reveals a notable challenge: one in ten respondents lack confidence in their understanding of AI, particularly regarding its role in shaping the future of DX.

This underscores the urgency of AI education and awareness in the context of DX. As organizations increasingly integrate AI into their DX initiatives, it’s vital for professionals at all levels to grasp AI’s capabilities and its potential impact on digital experiences.

The importance of quality data for AI

Quality data is essential for anyone who wants to maximize AI’s potential, no matter the nature of a project. For AI-driven DX strategies to be successful, data must be comprehensive and rich in context.

Fullstory’s autocapture method excels in providing high-quality data. Unlike manual tagging or limited data collection, autocapture gathers every user interaction comprehensively, capturing clicks, scrolls, page views, form submissions, and JavaScript errors. This granular data ensures that AI models have the rich contextual understanding necessary for informed modeling.

As your DX team embraces AI to delight users and remain competitive now and in the future, lean on Fullstory for the high-quality data that’s needed to maximize AI’s potential.

Download our report with full survey results to learn more about modern expectations and realities in the DX space.