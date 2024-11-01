Building the future of your business on behavioral data

Behavioral data has been informing us throughout time immemorial in many different forms, as it allows us to understand the relationship between action and reaction. In today’s world, where ultra-connectivity and instantaneous feedback are ever present, it also becomes so much more important to not only have digital behavioral data but also to be able to trust it and use it effectively.

The current landscape

To varying degrees, every company holds behavioral data about their end users and/or employees. Still, it may not be structured for easy consumption by humans or AI, or it may be incomplete and thus provide an unreliable view of behavior.

This places users of a product into a scenario where their frustration or delight may go unnoticed until traditional channels are being utilized, but feedback surveys may only provide insight when it’s already too late to effect any meaningful change for the majority of users. Just like how the human body requires instant actionable information via the nervous system, so do our digital products and solutions so that potential harm can be remediated in a timely fashion and positive behavior can be reinforced.

How clean, structured, and trustworthy behavioral data help shape the future

Whether AI, humans, traditional software, or something in between, reliable data is vital. We as humans demand clean, structured, and trustworthy data on which to base our decisions; neural networks require the same so that we can trust their output, and traditional software solutions will only accept data that corresponds to the format required. So, no matter what you intend to support in the long run, having data that can be trusted and used is vital for innovation, progress, maintenance, and compliance.

However, reaching this ideal state can be a daunting task, especially when faced with the vast amount of data available. Without a clear understanding of the required data structure, it's easy to feel overwhelmed or opt for the path of least resistance. Yet, many companies have dedicated teams focused on structuring and refining data into a reliable foundation that underpins all their decisions and processes.

It is a challenging undertaking and quite often lies entirely with data engineering or data analyst teams who may not have the expert knowledge around all forms of behavioral data that a company may collect, or the data collection process is biased due to only specific data points being captured that may have been vital at one point but are now no longer sufficient.

How Fullstory can help

Behavioral data is only valuable if you can trust it, understand it, and put it to work. Here’s how Fullstory ensures teams always have complete, structured, and actionable insights.

Capture every interaction

Good decisions start with complete, unbiased data. Fullcapture captures every interaction automatically, so teams never miss critical behavioral insights. With all interactions accounted for, teams can focus on improving experiences instead of piecing together incomplete data.

See the story behind your data

Behavioral alone doesn’t provide answers—it’s the patterns, trends, and context that make it meaningful. Fullstory brings these insights to the surface, highlighting shifts in behavior, uncovering friction, and identifying opportunities for improvement. Teams get a clear, immediate understanding of what’s happening and why, enabling them to step in at the right moment, resolve issues faster, and continuously refine digital experiences.

Break down data silos

Teams need insights in the tools they use every day—not buried in reports or stuck in dashboards—to make decisions. With Fullstory, you can send data where it’s needed, whether for deeper analysis in a data warehouse or immediate action in customer engagement platforms. This eliminates extra steps and keeps teams focused on improving experiences, not wrangling data.

Find and fix internal inefficiencies

Every company has processes that take too long and tools that sit idle. But without clear visibility, these problems remain hidden. Fullstory helps teams uncover where work slows down, which tools aren’t being used effectively, and where resources are being wasted. By identifying these issues, businesses can cut out bottlenecks, optimize operations, and free teams to focus on work that moves the needle.

Turn behavioral data into action

Your teams don’t need more dashboards or reports—they need clear, accessible insights that drive real impact. If you’re ready to empower your company to seize a better behavioral data future, request a Fullstory demo today.