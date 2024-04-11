Here at Fullstory, protecting the data that you entrust to us is our highest priority. As new countries pass additional data protection and privacy laws, we remain committed to providing best-in-class privacy and security protection for customers around the world.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve successfully completed our first ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certification audits, in addition to our annual ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC2 + SOC 3 certification audits. To view or download our SOC2 report, or ISO certificates please visit our Trust Center.



As a cloud native platform, successfully passing ISO 27017 (Information Security in the Cloud) and ISO 27018 (Data Protection in the Cloud) audits were a keystone of Fullstory’s Security, Privacy, and Compliance program for 2023, along with our growing list of product privacy features—such as Private by Default and Detections—demonstrates our commitment to our role as the most trusted name in behavioral data analytics.

What is ISO 27017?

ISO 27017 seeks to provide a standardized approach to information security in the cloud as an extension of the ISO 27001 Information Security Standard. It was built to account for securing the growing use of cloud based tools and services, and lays out the rigorous controls necessary to do so.

What is ISO 27018?

ISO 27018 seeks to provide a standardized approach to data protection in the cloud as an extension of the ISO 27001 Information Security Standard. It was built to account for emerging data protection laws and regulations such as the EU’s GDPR, South Africa’s POPIA, California’s CPRA, and Brazil’s LGPD. Its primary goal is the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for cloud based tools and platforms, and lays out the rigorous controls necessary to do so.

Adding these two certifications to bolster our program is part of our ongoing effort to provide the most trustworthy behavioral data analytics platform in the world.

Learn more about how Fullstory prioritizes privacy here.