Fullstory’s partner ecosystem is a global network of world-class organizations working together to accelerate customers’ digital transformations and help them get the most from their digital experience insights, helping to deliver the perfect customer experience.

Through the first annual Fullstory Partner Awards, we’re thrilled to recognize some of the wonderful organizations that have been instrumental to both Fullstory’s and our joint customers’ success and growth over the past year.

Here are the winners for each category.

The 2023 awards

Solution Partner of the Year Awards

This award honors solution partners who most effectively identify opportunities to improve digital experiences, and in tandem with Fullstory in each region, promote and deliver exceptional solutions for our joint clients. Congratulations to:

Technology Partner of the Year Award

The Technology Partner of the Year Award goes to our optimization platform partner, Optimizely. This award recognizes Optimizely for their continued commitment to building upon our strong "better together" integration value proposition, delivering ever increasing digital success to our joint customers.

DXI Innovator of the Year Award

This award goes to Product Rocket, a leading product management and UX design consulting firm based in Sydney. Product Rocket goes above and beyond to use Digital Experience Intelligence in innovative ways to deliver value to customer organizations.

Excellency in Delivery Awards

This category recognizes the implementation partners who have shown exceptional commitment to delivering excellent onboarding and platform delivery services to our joint customers in each region. Congratulations to:

Strategic Partner of the Year Award

Finally, we’re proud to present the Strategic Partner of the Year Award to Google Cloud for their alignment with Fullstory’s vision of building a long-term alliance that brings lasting value to our user organizations.

We want to extend heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all of our partner winners! The Fullstory partner ecosystem is a robust network of leading technology and service providers, providing services and solutions that accelerate their clients’ digital transformations and digital experience success.

To learn more, check out our global partner network here, or read about the Fullstory Partner Program to discover how we can work together to grow customer success with DXI.