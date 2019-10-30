fs-B-fullstory-now-soc2-cert
Fullstory now SOC 2 Type II certified

The Fullstory Team
October 30, 2019
SOC

At Fullstory, we remain committed to privacy and security so that our customers know they and their information is safe—at every level—when they work with us. 

That’s why our compliance team tirelessly works to obtain the industry’s most up-to-date SOC audits.

For the third year in a row, Fullstory has completed a 12-month SOC 2 Type 2, with testing performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This is in addition to our ISO 27001 certification obtained in 2020, which is valid through 2022 and includes annual surveillance audits.

And now, in 2021, we’ve obtained our first SOC 3 report.

Introducing Fullstory’s SOC 3 report

A SOC 3 report is a publicly available version of a SOC 2 Type 2 report. It’s shortened, doesn’t require an NDA, and gives the auditor’s opinion when they have finished testing us on everything. 

In years past, SOC 3 reports did not offer the auditor's opinion, but we immediately sought a SOC 3 report now that the auditor’s opinion is now offered.

Here’s some context about what a SOC 3 report represents:

When you see that we—or any other company you interact with—has completed a SOC 2 or SOC 3 audit, you can rest assured that we have been thoroughly tested and are suitably designed and operating effectively, and that the data in our report is reliable. 

At Fullstory, we’re proud of our efforts to ensure privacy and security for you and your data.

If you’d like, view the report here.

author

The Fullstory Team

Expert Group of Contributors

Our team of data and user experience experts shares tips and best practices. We are committed to introducing our audience to important topics surrounding analytics, behavioral data, user experience, product development, culture, engineering and more.

