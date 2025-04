“Behavioral data is important for us at Pizza Hut because we are very used to looking at commercial data, transactions, sales, we run so many reports. [These reports] can give us trends over time, but they don’t give us the why. We need that context to develop what our hypotheses are so we can develop the how. Behavioral data is really critical in establishing those customer needs states.”

Nicola Keane | Head of Global MarTech, Pizza Hut