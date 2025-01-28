4 Problems to solve with Fullstory and behavioral insights

Many businesses collect mountains of data, but too often, it’s the wrong kind—or worse, that data goes unused. Behavioral data is the key to understanding and improving digital interactions, but having the right data isn’t enough. You need to know how to turn those insights into action.

What is behavioral data?

Every interaction on your website or app tells a story. Behavioral data captures these digital footprints, revealing not just what customers do but also how and why they do it. While traditional analytics show you surface-level metrics like page views and conversion rates, behavioral insights dive deeper into the user journey, uncovering patterns, friction points, and opportunities for improvement.

4 Challenges to tackle with behavioral insights

1. Reduce cart abandonment

The story is all too familiar: A customer fills their cart, starts the checkout process, then disappears. Traditional analytics might tell you where users abandoned the checkout process, but they don’t give you insight that will stop it from happening again. Was the user rage-clicking on a broken button? Maybe they were confused by a form, halted by a mobile-specific bug, or thrown off by a delivery estimate that made them second-guess their purchase. With Fullstory in your toolkit, you can see where and why you lost customers and stop history from repeating itself.

2. Fight fraud

As digital transactions continue to rise, so does the sophistication and frequency of fraudulent activities. Traditional fraud detection relies on rigid rules that can result in false positives and miss subtle patterns. Behavioral data offers a more nuanced approach. By analyzing how users interact with your site, you can spot suspicious patterns that might indicate fraud, like unusual navigation patterns, non-standard display dimensions, or suspicious IP addresses. Then, you can set up customized alerts based on those suspicious activity patterns and make data-driven decisions about how to move forward.

Want to learn more? Discover how financial services businesses use Fullstory to fight fraud.

3. Personalize customer experiences

Traditional personalization relies on metrics like page views or purchase history to make broad assumptions about what customers want. This can lead to poorly timed interactions and generic experiences that frustrate or confuse users.

To implement meaningful personalization, you need context. Behavioral data shows exactly when and why customers get frustrated, which features they use most, and more. Armed with these insights, you can serve personalized promotions, offer targeted user support, and ensure users feel like humans with needs rather than metrics to optimize.

Real-life results: Learn how Pizza Hut's personalization efforts led to a 6.5% increase in total transactions.

4. Accelerate error resolution

Trust is fragile; every error, glitch, and broken interaction chips away at customer confidence. Our data shows that nearly 30% of clicks lead to an error. The longer it takes for you to find and fix issues, the more likely your customers are to jump ship.

Fullstory transforms error resolution in two critical ways. First, it enables proactive monitoring through rolling alerts that catch issues as they emerge, not after customers report them. Second, behavioral data provides the context teams need to act quickly, showing how and where errors affect user journeys.

Maximize the power of behavioral data with Fullstory

Behavioral data is the foundation of customer-centric decision-making, but collecting it is only the first step. Knowing how to turn those insights into action is where the real impact happens—and that’s where we come in. With Fullstory, you can bridge the gap between data and action.

Not sure where to start? Our comprehensive resource hub is packed with tips and best practices to help you:

Transform raw data into meaningful business outcomes

Create the personalized experiences your customers crave

Build a data-driven culture across your organization

Tackle critical challenges like cart abandonment and fraud head-on

Access the resource hub or request a demo to learn how Fullstory can help you solve your biggest digital challenges.