Support that feels effortless—for your team and your users

Nobody likes waiting on hold, least of all your users. And with 91% of users abandoning a brand after a frustrating digital experience, businesses can’t afford sluggish support. That’s why Fullstory, Quantiphi, and Google Cloud teamed up to give call center agents the tools they need to resolve issues quickly and improve customer satisfaction.

The challenge: Slow, inefficient support

Call center reps often struggle to get the information they need when they need it. Without clear context, they’re forced to ask repetitive questions, leading to long call times and frustrated customers. Meanwhile, businesses deal with increased costs and inefficient workflows.

Fullstory's Head of Support, Kailee Urban, experienced these challenges firsthand. “We tried another AI solution, but it didn’t meet our needs. It couldn’t pull in historic ticket data, behavioral insights from session summaries, or documentation outside of our support tool. After evaluating other AI solutions, we couldn’t find one that offered the flexibility and depth we needed. Partnering with Quantiphi and Google let us build exactly what we were looking for—an AI-powered system that improves our support KPIs, provides better context for agents, and streamlines workflows to resolve issues faster.”

The solution: AI-powered assistance with behavioral data

This solution simplifies support by providing real-time insights at the agent’s fingertips. Fullstory’s behavioral data tracks user interactions before they even reach an agent, offering insights that are missing from other solutions. An AI-generated session summary provides the agent with instant context, eliminating the need for the customer to repeat themselves when they reach out. The session summary, relevant documentation and a suggested response is served to the agent through Quantiphi’s UI.

This ensures that agents get the full picture and can lean on validated responses and documentation from both internal and external sources. Having Fullstory session summaries also allows the team to go beyond the immediate issue, avoiding redundant recommendations and proactively resolving related problems.

According to Quantiphi’s Client Solutions Partner, Zidane Pereira: “Fullstory's data isn’t just enabling Generative AI solutions to automate customer service—it’s redefining it. Contact centers are shifting from reactive problem-solving to proactive, intelligent engagement, reducing costs while improving customer satisfaction.”

Fullstory captures digital interactions, identifying user pain points in real time. Session data flows through Fullstory’s API, creating an AI-generated session summary. Quantiphi’s AI powered by Google Cloud processes the summary, linking it to relevant knowledge base articles. Agents receive suggested responses, speeding up resolutions and improving accuracy.

Why this solution stands out

Traditional agent assist tools rely on static workflows. This solution is different. Fullstory’s behavioral data provides real-time context, while Quantiphi’s AI dynamically adapts to each inquiry, delivering smarter recommendations instantly.

It’s also fully customizable—businesses can adjust knowledge sources, fine-tune AI responses, and integrate with their existing call center tools.

But what does that look like in a real-life interaction?

Here’s a retail scenario. A customer struggles at checkout because their preferred pickup option isn’t available. Frustration builds, and they’re about to abandon their cart.

Fullstory detects the issue and triggers in-session support. The agent receives a session summary with behavioral insights, eliminating the need for repetitive questions. Quantiphi’s AI surfaces a knowledge base article on alternative delivery methods and suggests a response, allowing the agent to resolve the issue quickly.



Resulting in a saved sale, a satisfied customer, and a smoother experience.

This same approach applies across industries. Whether it’s a traveler rebooking a canceled flight, a banking customer troubleshooting a payment issue, or a software user navigating account setup, intelligent behavioral data and AI-powered assistance can remove friction, resolve issues faster, and keep customers engaged.

Faster resolutions, happier customers

When this solution is fully up and running, support teams can expect real results—shorter response times, quicker resolutions, and consistently strong customer satisfaction. It helps new team members get up to speed faster without compromising the quality of support. By streamlining workflows and eliminating guesswork, agents can focus on what really matters: delivering a better experience for customers.

Want to see how it works? Request a demo and let our team show you how Fullstory's solution are redefining customer support and more.