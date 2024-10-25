Dig deeper into user behavior with Fullstory's Extracted Properties

To truly understand your users, you need more than basic analytics—you need insights that reveal what’s happening behind the scenes. That’s where Fullstory’s extracted properties come in. This powerful feature lets you capture specific data points—like text, attributes, or values—from your website’s DOM (Document Object Model). By turning this detailed information into actionable insights, you can dig deeper into user behavior and use it for advanced analysis in Fullstory, or your preferred business intelligence tools.

Extracted properties give you the ability to capture detailed context about user actions, like product names on search result pages, item details, or button click text. These insights are crucial for enhancing the digital experience. Since this information is often hidden beneath the surface, accessing it usually requires manual tagging and engineering resources. But with extracted properties, product, data, and revenue leaders in industries like retail, ecommerce, gaming, and entertainment can gain deeper insights into customer behavior—without the hassle of custom code or complex tagging—allowing them to optimize digital touchpoints for a seamless user experience.

Entertainment

Entertainment companies, especially in ticketing, can use extracted properties to track interest in specific performances and evaluate how messaging about ticket prices impacts conversions. For example, banners like "lowest price in section" or "only five tickets left" create urgency that encourages buyers to act.



With traditional analytics tools, you might know a badge leads to more clicks, but not what the badge says. Fullstory’s extracted properties capture that exact text automatically, without manual tagging, so you can see which offers resonate most. These insights help you prioritize events and tailor promotions for different audience segments, boosting engagement and conversions.

Retail/Ecommerce

For retailers, extracted properties provide critical insights into how users interact with dynamically populated product listings. Long search result pages are common, and relying only on a product’s position isn’t enough to gauge performance. With extracted properties, brands can track engagement for individual products and categories, helping optimize product placement and ordering based on real user behavior.

Retailers can also use extracted properties to track errors, like “out of stock” messages, by capturing the relevant page elements when banners appear. This makes it easier to understand customer interest and accurately forecast demand, leading to better inventory management.

Gaming and Gambling

With endless options and constantly shifting user preferences, understanding behavior at a granular level is essential. The gambling industry faces this challenge every day with its variety of games, bets, and tournaments. Extracted properties help platforms like online casinos or sportsbooks make sense of complex betting data.

For instance, when a user places a bet on a live soccer match, extracted properties capture vital details like the team name, type of bet, and associated odds. This enables platforms to analyze betting patterns, like which teams are most popular or which bets are favored during specific events. One Fullstory customer uses these insights to make real-time adjustments, promoting popular bets and optimizing the user experience.

With infinite combinations of bets, sports, and events, extracted properties provide the detailed insights platforms need to refine their offerings and improve customer engagement.

Do more with detailed behavioral data

Fullstory’s extracted properties enable businesses across industries to capture detailed user interactions from the DOM without the need for complex manual tagging. Whether you’re tracking which promotional badges drive conversions, how dynamic product listings perform, or uncovering real-time betting patterns, this feature reveals insights that traditional tools miss. By diving deeper into user behavior, brands can optimize digital experiences, improve engagement, and make smarter, faster decisions that transform their digital strategy.

Take your digital strategy to the next level with Fullstory’s comprehensive behavioral insights. Request a demo today to get started.