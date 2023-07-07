We’re thrilled to announce that Spark—Fullstory’s one-of-a-kind Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) Conference—is going global! This September, we’re holding the event in London, bringing together a wide range of digital experience decision-makers and innovators from across Europe.

The event will feature workshops, keynote sessions, and (of course) food, drink, and fun. Plus, we are thrilled to host Spark London at The Science Museum, a unique venue where invention and creativity converge.

Spark London 2023 attendees will have the chance to:

Hear from other companies about leveraging DXI to crush goals

Connect with others in the industry, grow their networks, and build meaningful connections

Meet the people behind Fullstory and make an impact on the platform’s path forward

And the best part? To celebrate this launch, entry to Spark London 2023 is free for eligible DX leaders with registration.

Here’s a quick preview of the event.

If you’re already decided, click here to visit the registration page and secure your spot now.

What’s on the agenda?

We’re packing a lot of insights into just one day—here are some highlights to look forward to.

Session spotlights

Data democracy

With thousands of possible metrics, drowning in data with no actionable insights is a common difficulty. DX leaders from Pizza Hut, MPB, Pinnacle Pet Group, and loveholidays will share some of their data hurdles and how they’re building teams that put the customer experience first.

Customer spotlight: Porsche Digital

Even an iconic automaker has to deliver a flawless digital experience to stay competitive in today’s marketplace. Daniel Diener, Porsche Senior Product Manager, Mobility and Marcel Bertram, Brand Design Specialist, will speak about their efforts to achieve a measurable user experience and increase conversions.

Measuring the value of DXI

It’s one thing to read about possible DX investments—but how can you achieve measurable results in your role today? Fullstory EMEA Senior Customer Success Manager Tiina Helminen talks concrete takeaways from her time working with some of the region’s biggest brands.

Failing like a scientist

Whether you’re developing a new platform, releasing new features, or improving issue resolutions, failure is an essential part of growth. DX experts from Bentley Motors and Game Lounge will discuss how experimentation has benefitted their organisations.

The future of digital experience

Machine learning/AI is the “it” tech of our era, and is quickly changing the way we work. Fullstory Director of Engineering Jamie Yap will talk about how new technologies will influence the future of DXI—and how your company can take advantage.

Fullstory CEO and Co-Founder Scott Voigt and Vice President, EMEA Andrew Fairbank will also share their thoughts on the future of digital experience during the opening remarks.

The future of Fullstory

Fullstory has always been designed by and for product, marketing, engineering, and CX teams. Agata Bugaj, Fullstory’s Senior Vice President, Product will speak about how the platform plans to evolve with the fast-changing world of DX in the months and years to come.

And that’s not all—the evening event will take place at Power Up, the Science Museum's interactive gallery featuring the best video games and consoles from the past 50 years.

Spark London 2023: The need-to-know details

Date : Thursday, 14 September

Time : 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location : Illuminate at the Science Museum | Exhibition Road, South Kensington, London, SW7 2DD (5-minute walk from South Kensington Tube station)

Cost : Free

Who: DX leaders across industries

Space is limited, and sign up is first come, first served. Visit the registration page and secure your spot today.

Note that seats are reserved for managers and above, and spaces are limited to a maximum of two people per company.