fs-blog-spark-london
Updates · 3 min read

Spark London 2023: Your official sneak peek

The Fullstory Team
July 07, 2023

We’re thrilled to announce that Spark—Fullstory’s one-of-a-kind Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) Conference—is going global! This September, we’re holding the event in London, bringing together a wide range of digital experience decision-makers and innovators from across Europe. 

The event will feature workshops, keynote sessions, and (of course) food, drink, and fun. Plus, we are thrilled to host Spark London at The Science Museum, a unique venue where invention and creativity converge. 

Spark London 2023 attendees will have the chance to:

  • Hear from other companies about leveraging DXI to crush goals

  • Connect with others in the industry, grow their networks, and build meaningful connections

  • Meet the people behind Fullstory and make an impact on the platform’s path forward

And the best part? To celebrate this launch, entry to Spark London 2023 is free for eligible DX leaders with registration. 

Here’s a quick preview of the event.

If you’re already decided, click here to visit the registration page and secure your spot now.

What’s on the agenda? 

We’re packing a lot of insights into just one day—here are some highlights to look forward to. 

Session spotlights

Data democracy

With thousands of possible metrics, drowning in data with no actionable insights is a common difficulty. DX leaders from Pizza Hut, MPB, Pinnacle Pet Group, and loveholidays will share some of their data hurdles and how they’re building teams that put the customer experience first.

Customer spotlight: Porsche Digital

Even an iconic automaker has to deliver a flawless digital experience to stay competitive in today’s marketplace. Daniel Diener, Porsche Senior Product Manager, Mobility and Marcel Bertram, Brand Design Specialist, will speak about their efforts to achieve a measurable user experience and increase conversions.

Measuring the value of DXI

It’s one thing to read about possible DX investments—but how can you achieve measurable results in your role today? Fullstory EMEA Senior Customer Success Manager Tiina Helminen talks concrete takeaways from her time working with some of the region’s biggest brands. 

Failing like a scientist

Whether you’re developing a new platform, releasing new features, or improving issue resolutions, failure is an essential part of growth. DX experts from Bentley Motors and Game Lounge will discuss how experimentation has benefitted their organisations.

The future of digital experience

Machine learning/AI is the “it” tech of our era, and is quickly changing the way we work. Fullstory Director of Engineering Jamie Yap will talk about how new technologies will influence the future of DXI—and how your company can take advantage.

Fullstory CEO and Co-Founder Scott Voigt and Vice President, EMEA Andrew Fairbank will also share their thoughts on the future of digital experience during the opening remarks.

The future of Fullstory

Fullstory has always been designed by and for product, marketing, engineering, and CX teams. Agata Bugaj, Fullstory’s Senior Vice President, Product will speak about how the platform plans to evolve with the fast-changing world of DX in the months and years to come. 

And that’s not all—the evening event will take place at Power Up, the Science Museum's interactive gallery featuring the best video games and consoles from the past 50 years.

Spark London 2023: The need-to-know details

  • Date: Thursday, 14 September 

  • Time: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • Location: Illuminate at the Science Museum |  Exhibition Road, South Kensington, London, SW7 2DD (5-minute walk from South Kensington Tube station)

  • Cost: Free

  • Who: DX leaders across industries

Space is limited, and sign up is first come, first served. Visit the registration page and secure your spot today

Note that seats are reserved for managers and above, and spaces are limited to a maximum of two people per company.

author

The Fullstory Team

Expert Group of Contributors

Our team of data and user experience experts shares tips and best practices. We are committed to introducing our audience to important topics surrounding analytics, behavioral data, user experience, product development, culture, engineering and more.

Related posts

Portfolio Ways to Use Behavioral Data (1)
Updates, Insights
A new era of behavioral data—powered by AI for customers and teams

Fullstory expands its portfolio with new AI-driven solutions, helping teams collect, analyze, and act on behavioral data faster and more effectively.

Read the blog
StoryAI (2)
Insights, Updates
Powerful AI that’s built in, not bolted on

AI isn’t just an add-on—it’s the future of behavioral data. See how Fullstory’s StoryAI delivers real insights, not just reports.

Read the blog
Workforce (3)
Updates, Insights
Improving the digital employee experience

Optimize employee workflows with Fullstory Workforce—eliminate friction, speed up IT fixes, and cut software waste to boost efficiencies.

Read the blog