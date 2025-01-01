Resources / Guide

Guide
Behavioral Data Maturity Matrix

The Behavioral Data Maturity Matrix is designed to help you harness the power of behavioral data.

Guide
The Partner Guide

Build better solutions and drive true digital transformation and innovation for your client

Guide
6 Hurdles of Modern Data Teams

A field guide and workbook to help leaders prioritize and plan how to address the biggest challenges

Guide
The complete guide to fixing customer frustration online

Bad experiences drive customers away. Discover the main causes of online frustration and how to fix 'em.

Guide
Digital experience investments that pay dividends for finserv companies

How finserv companies can keep up with consumers’ changing expectations to stay ahead of market trends.

Guide
Optimising productivity and alignment across the product org and beyond

See an overview of the positive business impact of making data accessible across the organisation.

Guide
Good CX is everyone’s job—and democratized data is the key you’re searching for

Easy-to-interpret DX data empowers teams to work together to perfect the digital customer experience.

Guide
Quiet Critics: Uncovering the hidden customers costing your brand a fortune

A guide to understanding the frustrated customers who don't leave feedback—and aren’t likely to return.

Guide
Buyer's guide: Choosing a mobile app digital experience platform

Explore the five key components to consider when evaluating mobile platforms.

