Resources / Report

fs-gartner-hype-email-header
Report
Unlock your retail AI ambition with expert insights from Gartner®

Define your retail AI ambition and prioritize use cases that drive the most value. Download the report.

Read the report
fs-resource-lp-header-benchmark-report
Report
Behavioral Insights 24: The Behavioral Data Index

Get a competitive edge when you leverage behavioral data.

Read the report
fs-global-survey-Q3-Resource-OG
Report
Digital expectations vs. realities, and how to bridge the gaps: Insights from a survey of DX professionals

A new sheds light on the key challenges and contradictions in the world of digital experiences.

Read the report
Travel and Hospitality
Report
Travel and hospitality: Digital experience statistics to know

The digital consumer trends that will define the travel and hospitality industry in the coming years.

Read the report
fs-resource-TEI-report-cover
Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Fullstory Digital Experience Intelligence

Forrester finds that Digital Experience Intelligence spurred millions in gains.

Read the report
fs-2023-global-survey-og
Report
Consumer survey: Global digital experience trends for 2023

Find out what makes your company’s digital experience win—or lose—customers.

Read the report
fs-blog-global-survey-infographic-og
Report
Consumer survey: The industries that are nailing digital experiences (and which have room to grow)

Consumers rate their digital experiences for retail, grocery, finserv, healthcare, and utilities.

Read the report
fs-guide-forrester-report
Report
The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Fullstory

The Total Economic Impact of Fullstory's Digital Experience Analytics Platform

Read the report