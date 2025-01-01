Resources / Use Cases

AI powered co-shopping
Blog Post
AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi

AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi uses real-time behavioral data to personalize shopping and guide customers with a smart chatbot.

Read the blog
OG-image-shoppers
Customer Story
ServiceTitan's journey to better performance through data

Discover how ServiceTitan uses Fullstory’s behavioral data to boost user experience, streamline customer support, and drive product innovation.

View more
Unlocking Insights with Extracted Properties (1)
Blog Post
Dig deeper into user behavior with Fullstory's Extracted Properties

Gain precise insights into user action with Fullstory's Extracted Properties—unlock detailed data for optimized digital experiences across industries.

Read the blog
Real-Time Personalized Shopping
Blog Post
Personalize online shopping experiences in real-time with behavioral data

Leverage data to personalize online shopping in real-time, improve conversions and enhance customer experiences even for anonymous visitors.

Read the blog
A young man is smiling while looking at his phone. He is surrounded by animated arrows and icons on a pink and purple background, representing predictive analytics and customer behavior insights in mobile engagement.
Blog Post
Create content that converts with behavioral insights

Learn how to create high-converting content, optimize user experience, and drive continuous improvement in your content strategy.

Read the blog
OG-image-moo
Customer Story
MOO accelerates issue resolution, increases conversions, and reduces drop offs

Discover how MOO uses Fullstory to resolve issues faster, boost conversions, and reduce customer journey drop-offs.

View more
Personalized App Experiences
Blog Post
Nailing personalized app experiences in retail, travel, finance, and more

Learn how Fullstory’s mobile app analytics helps teams deliver seamless, personalized experiences in retail, travel, finance, and more.

Read the blog
OG-image-casumo
Customer Story
Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution with Fullstory

Casumo improved player experience and issue resolution with powerful tools like Session Replay, reducing time to resolution by 87%.

View more
OG-image-wahi
Customer Story
How house-hunting app Wahi doubled conversions with improved user journeys

See how this outdoor retail brand increases conversions with customer-centric pathfinding design

View more
Load more