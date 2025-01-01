Resources / Use Cases
AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi uses real-time behavioral data to personalize shopping and guide customers with a smart chatbot.
Discover how ServiceTitan uses Fullstory’s behavioral data to boost user experience, streamline customer support, and drive product innovation.
Gain precise insights into user action with Fullstory's Extracted Properties—unlock detailed data for optimized digital experiences across industries.
Leverage data to personalize online shopping in real-time, improve conversions and enhance customer experiences even for anonymous visitors.
Learn how to create high-converting content, optimize user experience, and drive continuous improvement in your content strategy.
Discover how MOO uses Fullstory to resolve issues faster, boost conversions, and reduce customer journey drop-offs.
Learn how Fullstory’s mobile app analytics helps teams deliver seamless, personalized experiences in retail, travel, finance, and more.
Casumo improved player experience and issue resolution with powerful tools like Session Replay, reducing time to resolution by 87%.
See how this outdoor retail brand increases conversions with customer-centric pathfinding design