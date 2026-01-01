Fullstory is a remote first company, however, we are only considering candidates in the greater London Metro area who are able to easily commute into London on an as-needed basis to spend time with our team and our customers.

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, Enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue.

Our Enterprise sales team is dedicated to cultivating long-term partnerships with key accounts, understanding their business needs, and delivering tailored solutions that drive significant value and growth. We are looking for an experienced sales professional with a quantifiable track record of success in enterprise-level sales, ideally within the SaaS industry. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional relationship-building and communication skills, a deep understanding of complex sales cycles, and a passion for exceeding targets.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a Enterprise territory where you are responsible for business development, client engagement, and generating new customer contracts as well as expansion contracts with existing customers.

Craft long term plans for acquiring and growing accounts with a thorough understanding of the Enterprise sales cycle

Actively prospect new business opportunities via cold calling, cold emailing, LinkedIn outreach, and utilizing your own network

Manage multiple relationships simultaneously both internally at Fullstory and externally within an account in order to drive new business or expansion

Use technology to accurately forecast, manage deal stages, and understand pipeline predictability

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams (e.g., Sales Engineering, Customer Success) to ensure seamless implementation and ongoing support for clients.

Here's what we're looking for:

Consistent track record of quota attainment and experience closing $100k deals, demonstrating the ability to navigate complex sales cycles and deliver exceptional results.

Proven ability to source and qualify net-new business as well as drive expansion business within current accounts, showcasing a proactive and strategic approach to account management.

Experience building relationships within Large Enterprise/Strategic accounts, cultivating long-lasting partnerships with key stakeholders.

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other internal departments such as Sales Engineering, Professional Services, and Customer Success, highlighting strong collaboration and communication skills.

Curiosity and willingness to leverage AI to improve efficiency and streamline daily tasks.

The base salary for this position ranges from £100,000 - £110,000 GBP. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of £200,000 - £220,000 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!