This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

A Solutions Engineer for Customer Value & Expansion will operate as a technical specialist to turn potential into business reality during high-stakes, post-sales moments. In this role, you will partner with account teams to save at-risk renewals and serve as the lead project manager for expansion Proof of Concepts to explicitly prove ROI to technical stakeholders. If you are interested in winning an audience over through advanced technical storytelling to solve unique digital experience gaps and loves turning a "No" into a "Yes," this is your chance to drive massive expansion revenue.

In a typical day, you might:

Partner with AEs & CSMs to diagnose account configuration and health.

Identify opportunities to grow account usage of new Fullstory features.

Complete technical RFP and InfoSec questionnaires to facilitate smooth customer renewals.

Conduct technical enablement sessions to up-level the CSM team.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

1–3 years of experience in Customer Success, Sales Engineering, or Technical Account Management.

A baseline understanding of web and mobile technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, or APIs).

A proven ability to manage projects that involve multiple stakeholders.

Thrives on the challenge of turning a "No" into a "Yes."

Comfortable commanding a room and navigating demos toward executive value-drivers

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

The base salary for this position ranges from $90,000 - $100,000 USD and has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $130,000 - $140,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-BS1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!