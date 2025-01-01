This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

Fullstory is on a mission to help businesses deeply understand digital user behavior. Our patented capture technology transforms every interaction across web, mobile, and beyond into high-fidelity, actionable data. This fuels better decision-making, more intuitive products, and exceptional customer experiences. We believe Fullstory should feel like an indispensable teammate: insightful, technically robust, and relentlessly committed to surfacing what matters most.

We're looking for a Senior Product Manager to lead the strategy, roadmap, and execution for a critical part of the Fullstory Platform: our data capture technology. This includes the SDKs, APIs, and instrumentation layers that power our ability to collect rich behavioral data at scale, while remaining performant, privacy-forward, and developer-friendly.

This is a high-impact role for a systems-minded PM who loves solving hard technical problems, partnering deeply with engineering, and building foundational technology that enables product teams across the company and customers across the globe.

In a typical day, you might:

Own the end-to-end product strategy and roadmap for Fullstory's data capture capabilities, including SDKs, client APIs, asset uploading, and developer tooling.

Lead discovery and delivery for new capture features across the web, mobile, and hybrid app stack.

Collaborate closely with Engineering, Design, Research, and other Product teams to build scalable, extensible, and performant capture systems.

Engage directly with customers- particularly developers and technical stakeholders to understand their use cases, friction points, and desired outcomes.

Translate insights into clear product requirements, and drive prioritization and execution with a bias for impact.

Partner cross-functionally with Sales, Product Marketing, Customer Success, and Solutions Engineering to ensure successful launches and adoption.

Stay ahead of emerging trends in frontend and mobile frameworks (e.g., React, Flutter, hybrid webviews), testing frameworks, and instrumentation best practices.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of product management experience with a strong track record of delivering technical platform products, especially those involving SDKs, APIs, or developer tooling.

Have experience with web/mobile development concepts (e.g., Browser APIs, event lifecycles, network requests, mobile app rendering) or have worked closely with frontend engineers.

Experience leading a product through the entire go-to-market process, from initial concept to driving revenue.

Experience working with customers to understand their pain points and building products based on those insights.

Experience in workflow design, collaborating with engineering and data teams to understand complex, multi-tool workflows.

The base salary for this position ranges between $148,750 - $175,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!