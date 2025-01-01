How Tango strengthens self-serve and speeds up decision-making

Tango helps companies like Nike, Microsoft, and Google deliver gift cards and rewards to customers, employees, and partners. The company offers a flexible set of APIs and a self-serve portal that makes it easy for businesses to start sending digital rewards with minimal friction.

To make the self-serve experience as smooth as possible, the Tango team uses Fullstory to monitor user behavior, troubleshoot faster, and reduce drop-off points. With shared visibility across marketing and product, Fullstory also helps teams align on performance and work from the same data.

The challenge

Before Fullstory, Tango relied on Google Analytics and Segment to understand how users moved through the self-serve funnel. But the team lacked visibility across the full experience, especially once users entered the portal. For the marketing team, it was difficult to connect acquisition efforts to real customer actions. For product, it was hard to validate where users were getting stuck or whether key features were being used.

The solution

Tango adopted Fullstory to get a complete view of the user journey, from landing page to order placement. With Session Replay, Funnels, and Dashboards, teams could see exactly where users were running into friction and which changes improved conversion.

It’s all in one stream. And that’s what I love about Fullstory—you see everything. Jared Bodnar, VP of Marketing Tango

One early insight came from watching new users explore the portal. Many searched for brands like Amazon or Visa, unaware those gift cards were already included in their catalog. Session Replays made it easy to spot the confusion. In response, the team updated the search function to surface those popular brands when users typed them in, clearing up confusion and keeping users on track.

Fullstory also plays a key role in feature tracking. When the team launched scheduled delivery, they set up custom events to monitor adoption and usage. This let them quickly understand how the feature was performing without waiting for help from the BI team.

Day to day, Fullstory supports Tango’s product team in several ways. It’s their go-to tool for identifying bugs, investigating customer reports, and spotting spikes in error messages. Engineers use Session Replays to validate issues and speed up resolution.

Marketing and product also use Fullstory to evaluate A/B tests. With visibility into how each variant performs across the full funnel, they can focus on what leads to real outcomes—not just signups, but actual orders.

The results

Faster time-to-value: Tango tracks how long it takes for a new user to sign up and place their first order. In some cases, it takes as little as 4.5 minutes—a stat that’s been shared at company-wide meetings.

Shorter sales cycles: Self-serve improvements have helped Tango reduce the SMB sales cycle from 60+ days to under 15.

“Our sales cycle used to be 60+ days. It’s well under 15 now. A big part of that is being able to create those self-serve experiences and track them in Fullstory,” said Adam Nelson, Product Management Lead.

Faster answers: Fullstory makes it easy for product managers to pull their own data, reducing dependency on other teams and enabling faster decisions.

More alignment: Marketing and product teams use Fullstory together to review tests, optimize flows, and make decisions based on shared insights.

Growing impact

Today, Fullstory is embedded in how Tango builds and improves its self-serve experience. Instead of jumping between tools or relying on opinions, teams are working from the same behavioral data. From discovering hidden friction to tracking feature adoption, Fullstory helps Tango move faster and deliver a better experience for its users.