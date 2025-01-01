WorldRemit boosts conversions and accelerates innovation with Fullstory

WorldRemit, part of international payments group Zepz, offers fast, secure, and user-friendly digital money transfer services for people living and working abroad. The company is built on a mission to unlock the potential of cross-border communities through a dynamic combination of finance and technology to help people support the ones they love. Today, WorldRemit serves over 5.7 million customers across 130+ countries, offering various ways to send money overseas, including bank transfer, mobile money, and cash pickup.

Challenge

To meet the needs of its customer base, the WorldRemit team must move quickly and confidently and innovate at scale. But that kind of agility requires a clear understanding of user behaviour—something traditional analytics tools didn’t provide.

Solution

WorldRemit uses Fullstory to capture nearly 20 million events daily, giving teams a clear view of user behaviour and the insights needed to make confident product decisions. With over 200 employees across functions—including engineering, product, design, marketing, and data—actively using the platform, Fullstory has become a company-wide resource for insight and optimisation.

Fullstory removes the guessing part from the game. It allows us to look at the data and understand customer needs clearly. Priyanka Sogani, Director of Engineering Zepz



