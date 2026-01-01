Tıkla Gelsin finds the friction hiding behind the numbers

Tıkla Gelsin is a digital food ordering platform operating in Turkey and Northern Cyprus. Launched in 2016, the platform supports ordering across a portfolio of major restaurant chains, including Burger King, Popeyes, Arby’s, Sbarro, Usta Donerci, Usta Pideci, and Subway through both mobile and web. Users can order for delivery or pickup, while the team continuously works on improving the end-to-end user experience and removing friction across the journey.

Challenge

Tıkla Gelsin had a strong analytics foundation in place, providing visibility into key metrics and funnel performance.

However, when it came to understanding user behavior beyond predefined events, the team faced limitations. Investigating unexpected patterns or user-reported issues often required additional analysis and cross-team collaboration.

While the team could clearly identify where users were dropping off, understanding how users experienced the product leading up to that point was more challenging. Behavioral signals such as hesitation, misclicks, or confusion were not directly observable through existing analytics tools.

For a fast-moving product team operating across mobile and web, this lack of qualitative visibility made it harder to quickly identify and act on friction points.

Solution

Fullstory gave Tıkla Gelsin a deeper visibility into user behavior, facilitating rapid issue resolution, strategic product optimizations, and measurable advancements in both conversion and platform stability.

Before Fullstory, we could see where users were dropping off. But not why. Fullstory gave us the ability to observe real user behavior and move from ‘what we think is happening’ to ‘what users are actually experiencing.’ It’s changed how fast we can act and how confident we are when we do. Melisa Esen, Product Manager Tıkla Gelsin

Seeing what numbers alone couldn’t show

With session replay, the team moved beyond funnel metrics and into the actual experience. They could watch where users hesitated, mis-clicked, or abandoned a flow, without waiting for engineering to build a report. Fullstory’s Fullcapture meant new questions could be explored immediately, reducing the effort required for issue investigation by approximately 35%.

Optimizing the flows that matter most

On the signup flow, Fullstory data showed that users who browsed before registering were significantly less likely to convert. An A/B test redirecting logged-out users directly to the phone number entry screen produced an average increase of approximately 6 percentage points in signup conversion on both iOS and Android.

The team also leveraged behavioral data to identify and resolve friction points within the address creation flow.

On the address creation flow, session replays revealed users were stalling because the Address Title field was easy to miss, and mandatory fields weren’t always visible. After introducing automatic pre-filling of the Address title field and improving field visibility, completion time dropped 19%, and add-address conversion improved by 2.3 points.

Stability you can measure

Since integrating Fullstory into their stability monitoring workflow, session-based uncaught exception rates dropped from 0.21% to 0.03% between August 2024 and November 2025, an 85.7% reduction.

Impact across the business

Between March 2025 and March 2026, the team estimates that product improvements informed by behavioral analysis contributed approximately 28% of the total conversion-driven revenue uplift.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

See how Fullstory can help your team turn behavioral data into better product decisions. [Schedule a demo →]