Fortune 10 company optimizes Salesforce using Fullstory Workforce

This Fortune 10 insurance provider helps small and medium-sized businesses navigate the complexities of business insurance. By offering fast, straightforward, and affordable coverage, they support customers across a range of industries with a strong focus on technology and customer satisfaction.

As part of their mission to create smoother customer experiences, the team saw an opportunity to improve internal efficiency—specifically, how support agents interacted with their primary tool for managing customer requests. They wanted to understand those workflows in more detail, reduce friction, and boost agent productivity through behavioral insights.

The challenges

With the shift to remote work, the support operations team lost visibility into how agents were navigating their key support platform. While the system was essential to day-to-day tasks, there was no way to see where agents were getting stuck or straying from standard workflows.

Traditional tools like screen recording weren’t a fit. They raised privacy concerns and didn’t surface the behavioral patterns the team needed. Without a clear view into agent behavior, inefficiencies were hard to catch—and harder to fix.

Troubleshooting technical issues also took too long. Sessions would stretch over days, delaying ticket resolutions and tying up team resources. The team needed a more efficient way to surface issues, understand deviations, and drive faster fixes.

The solution

To tackle these challenges, they implemented Fullstory's Workforce in a strategic, step-by-step manner:

Pinpointing areas for visibility: They started by targeting specific URLs with Workforce to gain better visibility into agent interactions and workflows. This was a crucial first step to ensure the right activities were being monitored without breaching privacy concerns. Addressing privacy concerns: By focusing on URL-specific tracking, Workforce allowed them to monitor agent behavior while respecting privacy boundaries. This was a key differentiator from other solutions that recorded entire screens, raising privacy red flags. Understanding agent behavior: Workforce provided insights into how agents navigated their support tool, identifying where agents deviated from prescribed workflows. This helped them pinpoint inefficiencies and streamline processes. Reducing troubleshooting time: One of the main pain points they experienced was the time-consuming process of resolving technical issues. Workforce eliminated the need for screen-sharing sessions, reducing resolution times from days to minutes.

Results that matter

With clearer visibility into agent activity, the team could quickly spot where workflows were breaking down and make immediate corrections. This improved operational efficiency and helped agents stay on track.

One of the most significant outcomes was a dramatic reduction in ticket resolution times. Issues that once took days to troubleshoot could now be resolved in minutes, freeing up time and improving the pace of support.

Agent productivity improved as well. With fewer unnecessary steps and better-aligned workflows, agents could focus more on supporting customers—and less on navigating inefficient systems.

Ultimately, the improvements led to a better customer experience. Faster resolutions and more consistent support meant customers got the help they needed, without friction or delay.

Looking ahead

The team is continuing to expand how they use Workforce. By integrating the platform with tool actions and layering in call recordings, they’re building a more complete view of agent behavior. These ongoing improvements help them stay ahead of inefficiencies and continue delivering a high-quality customer experience.