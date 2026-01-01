International hospitality brand finds and fixes friction proactively with Fullstory

A leading international hospitality organization operates thousands of properties and focuses on helping people connect, experience, and expand their world. With more and more guests making reservations through digital channels, delivering a seamless experience on web and in app is a top priority for the brand.

Challenge

To deliver seamless digital web and mobile experiences, the organization needed to proactively find friction and quantify its impact on revenue. But the organization’s previous analytics platform, Glassbox, had significant limitations. With it, teams could only investigate issues reactively—meaning friction had already impacted customers and revenue by the time it was discovered. Teams across the organization were also struggling with a lack of transparency in what was being tracked and how; they needed a single source of truth for their analytics.

Solution

Using Fullstory's StoryAI Opportunities, the organization shifted from reactive investigation to proactive discovery. The tool is now a daily staple for finding and fixing friction—every time there's an issue, Opportunities surfaces it automatically and the team can act before it snowballs.

Within three months, the team identified two major friction points worth $17 million combined in revenue impact, including a console error on the redemption flow that was fixed within 48 hours of discovery. They also found that roughly 12% of sessions on the search results page were bot traffic, leading them to turn on automated bot filtering so metrics like conversion rates reflect real customers, not bots.

The organization now has over 320 active Fullstory users across the organization. With Fullstory surfacing insights across web and mobile experiences, they have a single source of truth they can act on with confidence.