Atlanta, GA – November 3, 2025 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced its acquisition of Usetiful, a top-rated digital adoption platform recognized for its deployment of guides and surveys within applications. The acquisition extends Fullstory’s capabilities into the real-time delivery of personalized experiences that drive business outcomes, including greater feature adoption, higher user engagement, and improved conversion rates.

“Fullstory helps teams understand how people really engage with their digital properties,” said Scott Voigt, Fullstory CEO. “With Usetiful, we’re closing the loop by turning behavioral understanding into high-impact actions that guide, delight, and convert.”

With the acquisition, Fullstory customers can now connect insights directly to action. For example, customer-facing product teams using Fullstory Analytics or Anywhere: Activation can deploy an in-app guide to help customers complete purchases or complete key workflows. They can also offer real-time, personalized support when high-value customers show signs of frustration. Similarly, as Fullstory Workforce customers aim to enhance employee experience, they can now guide new hires through multi-app onboarding tours or capture real-time feedback during critical initiatives.

“At Usetiful, our mission has always been to help users unlock the full value of their digital tools. The missing piece was knowing precisely when and why a user needed help in their unique journey,” said Ondrej Dobias, Usetiful CEO and co-founder. “Fullstory's real-time behavioral data is the key that unlocks those insights. By joining forces, we can now move from providing great onboarding to creating a truly dynamic experience where the right intervention is triggered at the perfect moment. We’re thrilled to help build this future of proactive digital experiences.”

The acquisition of tech and talent is Fullstory’s first and builds upon in the first half of the year. It combines Fullstory’s market-leading behavioral data platform with Usetiful’s powerful engagement tools, creating a complete offering for building better digital experiences.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the leading behavioral data company that helps technology leaders make smarter, faster decisions by integrating rich behavioral signals into their analytics stack. Its patented technology captures every digital interaction and transforms it into high-fidelity, actionable insights at scale. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes. From boosting efficiency and conversion to increasing loyalty and revenue, Fullstory turns digital behavior into a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory is trusted by the world’s most innovative organizations to transform behavioral data into business impact. For more information, visit .

