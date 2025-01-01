Fullstory Appoints Claire Fang as Chief Product and Technology Officer

ATLANTA, GA – August 13, 2024 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced that Claire Fang has joined the company as its chief product and technology officer. Fang, who has over two decades of product leadership experience, most recently served as chief product officer at SeekOut. In her new role, she will be responsible for setting the strategic product direction and leading product, design, and engineering teams.

“This announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Fullstory,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory. “Claire is a seasoned product leader with a proven record of bringing strategic vision and expertise to deliver innovative enterprise software solutions, build world-class product teams, and drive revenue growth.”

Fang will lead the charge to harness the power of AI on top of behavioral data to unlock value to enterprises. In April 2024, Fullstory launched Data Direct, a solution that syncs clean, structured, AI-ready behavioral data to any chosen destination. Building on the excitement of Data Direct, Fang will define the product strategy and deliver innovative solutions to enable leaders across organizations to make better decisions.

“I have seen first-hand the need for quality behavioral data in major enterprises and its power to enrich the online customer experience,” Fang said. “Fullstory’s unique strength is in capturing and deriving comprehensive, accurate customer behavioral data based on a user’s actions. We capture the highest quality and broadest behavioral footprint in the industry and I am excited to bring to market targeted solutions that address the needs of large enterprise businesses.”

Fang brings over 20 years of experience to her role, previously serving as chief product officer for Qualtrics’s EmployeeXM business where she oversaw the product management, product marketing, and product science functions and led the business through a 5x growth. She also gained extensive experience in product management at industry giants Facebook and Microsoft, where she helped develop Microsoft Azure into an industry-leading platform, realizing 50x revenue growth.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company's patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers' true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC.



