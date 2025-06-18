June 18, 2025 | Seattle

Powering the Workforce in the Agentic Era, an Innovation Day

Drive Measurable Business Impact Through AI-Powered Workforce Transformation

Discover actionable strategies to achieve tangible business results through intelligent automation. This exclusive event explores how to identify high-value automation opportunities and build intelligent solutions using your company's own experience data and actual usage along with AI agent technology. Connect with peers and experts to gain practical insights for driving immediate impact within your organization.

Google Southlake Union Campus - Seattle
620 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Join us after the afternoon’s sessions for a happy hour & light bites!

RegisterVIEW AGENDA
Seattle

Unlock the Power of Behavioral Data

Achieve Exceptional Growth

Achieve Exceptional Growth

Organizations that leverage behavioral insights outperform their peers by 85% in sales growth and over 25% in gross margin, according to McKinsey.

Expert-Led Insights

Expert-Led Insights

Gain critical knowledge and explore cutting-edge innovations in behavioral data that can help solve your toughest business challenges.

Transformative Results in Under Four Hours

Transformative Results in Under Four Hours

In just a few hours, receive actionable strategies from industry experts that will drive transformational outcomes for your business.

Speakers

melissa-aery-hs
Melissa Aery

Vice President Transformation at Fullstory

Michael V
Michael Verkruyse

Head of Applied AI Customer Engineering, Google Cloud

Claire Fang
Claire Fang

Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fullstory

Forest Donovan
Forest Donovan

Channels & Alliances Leader, Fullstory (facilitator)

Brent Kinman
Brent Kinman

Head of Digital Employee Experience Solutions, Fullstory

Thank you for your interest in joining us!  Stay tuned for a confirmation email.

Agenda

CHECK-IN

June 18

12:30 - 1:00

Check in

WELCOME & KEYNOTE

June 18

1:00 - 2:00

WELCOME & KEYNOTE

Explore the strategic landscape of agent-powered workforce transformation and discover the latest advancements in leveraging

speakerAvatar

Michael Verkruyse

Head of Applied AI Customer Engineering, Google Cloud

speakerAvatar

Claire Fang

Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fullstory

INNOVATION SESSION 1

June 18

2:00 - 2:45

INNOVATION: Accelerate Your AI-First Journey with Rapid Agent Development & Deployment

Explore how advanced behavioral data and AI capabilities can transform website security, enabling fraud detection and proactive countermeasures.

BREAK

June 18

2:45 - 3:00

BREAK

Share your experiences and network with peers and experts.

FIRESIDE CHAT

June 18

3:00 - 3:45

FIRESIDE CHAT: Discovering Practical Uses of Behavioral Insights in the Agentic Era

Hear from early adopters and innovators as they explore real-world applications and share insights on

speakerAvatar

Forest Donovan

Channels & Alliances Leader, Fullstory (facilitator)

INNOVATION SESSION 2

June 16

3:45 - 4:30

INNOVATION: Uncover Hidden Automation Potential & Measure Agent Efficacy

Learn how to leverage your organization's existing technology usage data and digital footprints to pinpoint

speakerAvatar

Brent Kinman

Head of Digital Employee Experience Solutions, Fullstory

WRAP UP

June 16

4:30 - 5:00

WRAP UP: Reflect on the Day & Plan Your Next Actions

Close out the innovation day with some time for personal reflection and planning on how

HAPPY HOUR & NETWORKING

June 16

5:00

HAPPY HOUR & NETWORKING

Join us after the afternoon sessions to share your experiences and network with peers and