June 18, 2025 | Seattle
Powering the Workforce in the Agentic Era, an Innovation Day
Drive Measurable Business Impact Through AI-Powered Workforce Transformation
Discover actionable strategies to achieve tangible business results through intelligent automation. This exclusive event explores how to identify high-value automation opportunities and build intelligent solutions using your company's own experience data and actual usage along with AI agent technology. Connect with peers and experts to gain practical insights for driving immediate impact within your organization.
Google Southlake Union Campus - Seattle
620 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Join us after the afternoon’s sessions for a happy hour & light bites!
Unlock the Power of Behavioral Data
Achieve Exceptional Growth
Organizations that leverage behavioral insights outperform their peers by 85% in sales growth and over 25% in gross margin, according to McKinsey.
Expert-Led Insights
Gain critical knowledge and explore cutting-edge innovations in behavioral data that can help solve your toughest business challenges.
Transformative Results in Under Four Hours
In just a few hours, receive actionable strategies from industry experts that will drive transformational outcomes for your business.
Speakers
Vice President Transformation at Fullstory
Head of Applied AI Customer Engineering, Google Cloud
Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fullstory
Channels & Alliances Leader, Fullstory (facilitator)
Head of Digital Employee Experience Solutions, Fullstory
Agenda
CHECK-IN
June 18
12:30 - 1:00
Check in
WELCOME & KEYNOTE
June 18
1:00 - 2:00
WELCOME & KEYNOTE
Explore the strategic landscape of agent-powered workforce transformation and discover the latest advancements in leveraging
Michael Verkruyse
Head of Applied AI Customer Engineering, Google Cloud
Claire Fang
Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fullstory
INNOVATION SESSION 1
June 18
2:00 - 2:45
INNOVATION: Accelerate Your AI-First Journey with Rapid Agent Development & Deployment
Explore how advanced behavioral data and AI capabilities can transform website security, enabling fraud detection and proactive countermeasures.
BREAK
June 18
2:45 - 3:00
BREAK
Share your experiences and network with peers and experts.
FIRESIDE CHAT
June 18
3:00 - 3:45
FIRESIDE CHAT: Discovering Practical Uses of Behavioral Insights in the Agentic Era
Hear from early adopters and innovators as they explore real-world applications and share insights on
Forest Donovan
Channels & Alliances Leader, Fullstory (facilitator)
INNOVATION SESSION 2
June 16
3:45 - 4:30
INNOVATION: Uncover Hidden Automation Potential & Measure Agent Efficacy
Learn how to leverage your organization's existing technology usage data and digital footprints to pinpoint
Brent Kinman
Head of Digital Employee Experience Solutions, Fullstory
WRAP UP
June 16
4:30 - 5:00
WRAP UP: Reflect on the Day & Plan Your Next Actions
Close out the innovation day with some time for personal reflection and planning on how
HAPPY HOUR & NETWORKING
June 16
5:00
HAPPY HOUR & NETWORKING
Join us after the afternoon sessions to share your experiences and network with peers and