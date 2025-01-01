Accelerate your Adobe solutions
Pair Adobe’s scale with Fullstory’s “why.” Go from report to replay to action in minutes.
Adobe Analytics
Move beyond quantitative journey data
Jump from an Analytics or CJA view straight to the sessions behind a spike or drop. See why customers struggle and what to fix next.
Adobe Target
Fuel A/B tests with high-fidelity behavioral cohorts
Build cohorts from real behavior—Rage Clicks, dead clicks, hesitations—then test designs with higher signal and clearer results.
Adobe Journey Optimizer
Act on friction while its happening
Stream frustration signals from Fullstory to AEP in seconds. Trigger helpful journeys in AJO while users are still active.
Adobe Experience Platform
Build richer, more accurate customer profiles
Enrich AEP with behavioral and frustration data to power smarter segmentation, targeting, and measurement across Experience Cloud.
Why choose Fullstory’s Adobe integration
Instant issue resolution
Move from identifying problems to solving them by jumping from Adobe to the exact Fullstory replays.
Enhanced personalization
Stream real-time behavioral signals into AJO for more timely, relevant experiences.
Complete customer journey visibility
Bridge quantitative reports and qualitative evidence with one view across web and mobile.
Real-time behavioral intelligence
Capture frustration, hesitation, and engagement patterns to guide immediate improvements.
