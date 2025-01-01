Fullstory + Fin
AI-powered understanding
Combine Fullstory’s detailed session replays with Fin’s AI insights to understand not just what users do, but why. Together, they reveal hidden patterns and drive smarter, faster optimization of every user journey.
Fullstory + Intercom
Contextual support
Empower your team to resolve issues in record time. Instantly access user sessions from Intercom, see exactly what happened, and uncover the cause of each problem. Reduce back and forth, anticipate needs, and deliver personalized support with the full story behind every conversation.
Go beyond surface insights
Enhanced customer support
Resolve issues faster with full context from Fullstory directly within Intercom.
Optimized user journeys
Identify and fix friction points proactively, informed by combined data from all three tools.
Deeper user understanding
Combine Fullstory's qualitative data with Fin's quantitative analysis for comprehensive insights.
Data-driven decisions
Make informed choices for product and experience improvements, leveraging the unified view.
Ready to Connect?
Have questions about Fullstory's integration with Intercom and Fin, or want to see them in action? Fill out the form below, and we'll get back to you shortly!